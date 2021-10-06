Five-minute flurry leads to Wildcat win

by Miles Shaw

Weber State University’s soccer team brought the Idaho State Bengals to their knees in a 3–0 shutout home victory, bringing their Big Sky Conference record to 3–0.

The first half brought a scoring surge from the Wildcats with three goals in under five minutes.

Senior midfielder Taylor Slack took the first goal at 20:56. It was followed up by another goal by Sadie Newsom a few moments later. Slack scored the third goal a mere 23 seconds later.

Weber State's soccer team celebrates a scored goal against Idaho State at Wildcat Softball field on Oct. 3, in Ogden.
Weber State's soccer team celebrates a scored goal against Idaho State at the Wildcat Softball Field on Oct. 3. Photo credit: Robert Casey / Weber State Athletics

Neither team found the back of the net in the second half, and the Wildcats played stifling defense only allowing for one shot-on-goal compared to Weber’s seven shots-on-goal. Kaytlin Bradley was in the box and saved the one shot.

The team’s overall record now sits at 6–5 and will be heading out to take on Northern Arizona on Oct. 8 and Southern Utah on Oct. 10. Weber State returns home to Ogden to face off with Sacramento State on Oct. 15.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Combatiendo la ansiedad de matemática

Campus Community

Muchas personas, en particular los estudiantes, tienen desafíos con la ansiedad de matemática. Por definición, ansiedad matemática es la angustia emocional y la desorganización mental que sucede cuando tienen que […]

by Addison Weeks

A state-of-the-art studio for state-of-the-art sound

Arts & Entertainment

After years of conception and planning, The Ray L. Kimber Music and Sound Recording Studio in the Browning Center is finally finished and open. A VIP open house was held […]

by Caitlyn Nichols

Providing shelter for the community

Above the Scroll

As of January 2020, around 3,100 people in Utah were experiencing homelessness, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. Between 13–16% of that homeless population is within Weber […]

by Lucas Moore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.