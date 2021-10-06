Five-minute flurry leads to Wildcat win

Weber State University’s soccer team brought the Idaho State Bengals to their knees in a 3–0 shutout home victory, bringing their Big Sky Conference record to 3–0.

The first half brought a scoring surge from the Wildcats with three goals in under five minutes.

Senior midfielder Taylor Slack took the first goal at 20:56. It was followed up by another goal by Sadie Newsom a few moments later. Slack scored the third goal a mere 23 seconds later.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second half, and the Wildcats played stifling defense only allowing for one shot-on-goal compared to Weber’s seven shots-on-goal. Kaytlin Bradley was in the box and saved the one shot.

The team’s overall record now sits at 6–5 and will be heading out to take on Northern Arizona on Oct. 8 and Southern Utah on Oct. 10. Weber State returns home to Ogden to face off with Sacramento State on Oct. 15.