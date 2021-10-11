‘Cats are back with a Homecoming attack

The Weber State University Wildcats’ homecoming football game is set for 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 under the lights in the foothills of the Wasatch.

Coming off a bye week after the team’s win at Cal Poly, Weber State heads into the matchup against the FCS No. 9-ranked Montana State University Bobcats.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 19 in the FCS and sit at and overall 2–3 and 1–1 in Big Sky play.

The homecoming game is special — not just for the team, but for the fans who support the team. And with Stewart Stadium packed to the brim for its home games this year, the stands are expected to be a sea of purple.

The postponed spring season featured a quasi-homecoming game against Idaho State University with the band coming out to play and a socially-distanced packed stadium. The Wildcats beat the Bengals 20–15 and locked up a fourth-straight Big Sky title.

“It’s really good because COVID kind of messed everything up, and I’m glad it’s kind of back to normal,” redshirt freshman running back Dontae McMillan said. “I just can’t wait because it’s the biggest game. It’s on national TV, and everybody’s going to be watching, so we have to be mentally prepared.”

The bye week was an important recovery period for the ‘Cats’ many injuries.

Freshman quarterback Bronson Barron is expected to play after missing three games with a knee injury.

The signal-caller’s return couldn’t come at a more crucial time of the season. Kylan Weisser, who started the last two contests for the Wildcats, suffered a broken fibula and will be out four to six weeks, according to head coach Jay Hill.

Barron will step back under center and take over the Weber State passing attack that has averged 6.9 yards-per-attempt and 215.4 yards-per-game.

Kalisi Moli and Sione Lapuaho were out during the game against the Cal Poly Mustangs but are stepping back the Wildcats’ turf for homecoming.

Weber State has won the homecoming game every year since a 31–3 slaughter by Sacramento State in 2013.

However, the Wildcats’ paws will be full when taking on the Bobcats, who roll into Ogden with a 5–1 record.

The Bobcats have taken five straight wins after narrowly losing their opener at Wyoming by 3 points.

Bobcat junior quarterback Matthew McKay leads the MSU offense, which is averaging 38.0 points-per-game compared to Weber State’s 26.8.

McKay transferred to Montana from North Carolina State in 2020. This season, the North Carolina native is completing 67.8% of his passes while tossing 12 touchdowns to just one interception.

With the Wildcats returning to full strength on the defensive side, a battle will ensue as Weber State’s stout defense is limiting opponents to just 20.8 points-per-game.

The winner of the game will rise in the standings and position themselves to make a run at the Big Sky title.