‘Cats bully out-of-state teams

Weber State ice hockey earned two wins in their games against Montana State and Boise State on Oct. 8 and 9 with the Wildcats winning of 5–3.

The first goal of the game was scored by the Montana State Bobcats with 14:09 left in the first period. Then, Jacob Schneider got the Wildcats on the board with 8:09 left in the first period.

Less than two minutes later, Ryan Berrett scored the Wildcats’ second goal with 6:20 left in the first period. The Wildcats got a third goal in with 1:55 left in the first period scored by Jakob Besnilian.

In the second period the Bobcats scored two goals to tie the game at 3–3. In the third period, Carson Abercrombie put the Wildcats up a goal with 5:26 on the clock. Bryon Fobair finished the scoring off with the Wildcats’ fifth goal with 2:05 left in the game.

Kyle Lane, Weber State goalie, gave his thoughts after the Montana State game.

“It was a great team win. We battled through adversity. We thought we should have had them beat in the second, but we had a bad period. That’s a huge battle back for the guys,” Lane said. “It really shows what we’re made of, and the adversity we can go through. So, I think it was really good for our character building.”

Abercrombie said he thought in the first period the team started well. They were on the Bobcats’ end and getting shots on goal. He said the second period was not as great, but they were able to do better in the third.

Abercrombie talked about how the team overcame the Bobcats tying things up in the second period to ultimately get the win.

“We just stayed focused,” Abercrombie said. “We try to play the whole game like it’s tied up anyhow. So we try to stick to our gameplan, keep moving the puck and ultimately put the puck in the net. And that’s what we did.”

Lane talked about his individual performance against the Bobcats.

“Games like this are tough,” Lane said. “You just got to stay moving [and] stay concentrated. I felt good today, and I think it translated. There were a couple bad bounces that went in but can’t let that get to you. All in all, I think the boys made it pretty easy for me.”

The team was passing the puck all over the ice on the road to victory.

“I thought I played great,” Abercrombie said. “I thought the guys were moving the puck well. They put it on my stick a lot, which I love. I think we all just collectively got it done today.”