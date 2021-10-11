Celebrating Weber’s past, present and future

Weber State was originally founded in 1889 as Weber Stake Academy. In 1933, it became a junior college, and in 1991, officially became Weber State University. With 132 years of robust history, the school has many traditions.

This year will be the 52nd Annual Homecoming Awards Program. Nancy Collinwood, executive director of Alumni Relations, said, “WSU salutes all alumni and friends of the university.”

The event honors former associates and alumni of Weber and celebrates their accomplishments. WSU Salutes is “celebrating that feeling that is uniquely Weber State,” Collinwood said.

The alumni association continuously finds ways to connect current and former students and is a powerful networking tool. Like a large tree with many branches, all past and present students share the same roots in Weber State. Students will experience a sense of pride in this history and connection by attending WSU Salutes on Oct. 16 from 6-9 p.m.

The reception begins at 6 p.m in the Shepherd Union Atrium and the award ceremony begins at 7 p.m in the Val A. Browning Center. This event is free and open to the public. It will also be broadcast live via Facebook.

Another way to stay connected with these strong roots is by participating in WSU traditions.

Collinwood said they are happy to keep to traditions and many of them are for current students, former students and associates as they celebrate the school together.

Kandice Harris, University Archives coordinator, said, “The first official homecoming was held on Nov. 11, 1938 at 9 p.m. in the Weber Dance Hall.” The history of WSU homecoming activities is 83 years in the making. Although the dance will not be held this year, many of the other traditions will continue.

A list of these traditions can be found on the WSU alumni website or on the WSU Traditions Keeper app.

According to the Alumni Association website, the WSU Traditions Keeper app helps students to connect through involvement. Out of the 50 traditions that are listed on the app, only 10 are limited because of COVID-19.

COVID has changed things in the past two years, but many traditions prevail. School pride remains deeply rooted and Weber will continue to celebrate its history.