Movie nights for Wildcats

by Lucas Moore

Along with other Homecoming Week traditions, Weber State University holds an annual movie night. This year the movie was held at Wildcat Village in Stewart Wasatch Hall on Oct. 8. Many Wildcats were in attendance to watch a Halloween movie titled “Hocus Pocus.” There were close to 100 students in attendance.

WSUSA Entertainment Chair Emily Sorenson said there are usually movie nights at Weber annually.

Students participating in the movie night find a spot on the floor together to enjoy snacks before the movie. Photo credit: Lisa Rajigah

“These activities are a great way for the community to all come together for a free movie and popcorn,” Sorenson said.

The original plan was to hold the movie in the village courtyard, but was moved indoor due to poor weather conditions. The lights were dimmed and popcorn was handed out to all the students sitting around the projector displaying the film on one of the walls.

Tenda Hogue, a sophomore student, attended the movie with a group of six friends.

“I like movies and the cozy feeling when everyone gets together as a community,” Hogue said.

The same movie will be shown again this as part of the Homecoming Week festivities on Oct. 13, but in a different setting. Following past traditions, the movie will be shown at the Swenson Pool on campus at 7:30 p.m.

Halloween-inspired snacks were provided for the participants. Photo credit: Lisa Rajigah

The Dive-In Movie, as it is formally called, has been a tradition in past Homecoming Weeks, but took a break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where the movie was shown on the football field so students could social distance.

