Something for everyone

Homecoming Week isn’t just a celebration of the athletics at Weber State University, but a celebration of everything WSU has to offer. Homecoming week is Oct. 8-15 and features many events and traditions for students and the community, all of which will be in person.

“Homecoming is the perfect opportunity to really jump in as a Wildcat,” WSU Student Body President Ben Ferney said. “They have opportunities to feel more belonging, get involved, see the traditions that set Weber State apart from other colleges and help us see why we love to be at Weber State and why we bleed purple.”

Colette Mortensen, WSU Vice President of Activities, said that the WSU Traditions Keeper program consists of completing 50 WSU traditions for prizes, and Homecoming Week involves a lot of those activities and traditions.

The events started Oct. 8 with the 16th Annual Outdoor Gear Sale and a showing of “Hocus Pocus” at the Wildcat Village that night. The Homecoming Recycle Run 5K was held on Oct. 9.

Oct. 11 really got the week started with the Homecoming Pep Rally at Waterfall Plaza. That night, WSU lit the “W” on the mountain and students got the opportunity to become “true Wildcats” by sharing a kiss at the clock tower.

Homecoming Week is not only for students at WSU. The community is brought into Homecoming Week as well through Service Day of Remembrance. This year, community members and students can volunteer to help clean up one of Ogden’s trails, Discovery Loop, on Oct. 13 in two-hour shifts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maren Dawson, WSU executive vice president, said she loves how WSU brings the Ogden community into its events.

On Oct. 13 the Swenson Pool will also be dyed purple to celebrate Homecoming. That night the Dive-In Movie at Swenson Pool, again showing “Hocus Pocus,” will be held at 7 p.m.

The WSU homecoming football game against Montana State is being held Oct. 15 at 8 p.m., following the before-game tailgate party at 6 p.m.

Mortensen explained that the Big Sky Conference gets to have one football game out of the entire conference broadcasted on ESPNU. Big Sky chose WSU vs. Montana State this year, causing the game be moved to Friday night. Because of this, there will not be a homecoming dance.

However, this broadcast of the game will provide an opportunity to show some purple pride and get WSU’s name out to the country.

Students who still want to attend an event similar to the homecoming dance can attend Casino Night, hosted by WSU Clubs and Organizations, where students can dress up and play card games from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the Shepherd Union ballrooms.

The final event of homecoming this year will be WSU Salutes on Oct. 16, an event for the university to honor distinguished alumni and community members. It will take place at 7 p.m. in the Browning Center.

“I would encourage every student to get involved, come to as many events as they can and, in the process, they’ll make new friends and have new experiences,” Ferney said.