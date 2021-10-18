Curtain call on mystery musical

Weber State University’s performing arts department wrapped their comedic musical production of Something’s Afoot over the weekend. The show ran for two weekends and began planning for production last year. It was a true testament to the professionalism and quality of WSU’s theater department and helped to create intrigue for future shows.

The play is set in a 1930s English farm estate on an isolated island. Six dinner guests are faced with the mysterious death of the Butler followed by the arrival of a mysterious college student.

The show, which took place at the Val A. Browning Center, progresses through the murder mystery format with mysterious misfortune befalling each character through the hour and a half show. The show’s quasi detective, Miss Tweed, attempts to solve the source of the mysterious deaths with the other living dinner guests along with Lettie and Clive, the maid and caretaker. In the end, unfortunate odd circumstances left the rest of the guests removed from the equation also.

The show was originally developed in the 70’s and has existed with renditions performed around the world ever since. Emmeline Schow, a sophomore musical theater student, described the show’s cast as “well prepared for the riotous show they were about to perform.”

Cast members were cast last year with rehearsals beginning at the very beginning of the fall semester.

Jaycee Harris, the actress who portrayed detective Miss Tweed said “the comedic timing of this show was specific” and was the most challenging aspect of the piece.

“The puzzle of performance” is how Harris described it. She is in her last year as a performing arts major at WSU.

Jake Stubbs who portrayed Col. Gillweather described his previous knowledge of military history as being a large influence on his portrayal of the character.

The cast provided a comedic and musical experience that brought joy to the audience with a bright, professional set and period, eccentric costumes.