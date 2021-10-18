Tallying up tackles

The growing success of Weber State University’s football team was too good to ignore for Braxton Gunther as a safety at Utah State University in 2017-18.

The Utah native found himself sporting Purple and White the following season.

“I was transferring because I wanted to leave Utah State and Weber State was the school I wanted to go to,” Gunther said. “With the coaching and success, I wanted to go to a school with a winning culture. I could go to a place where I could get close with the coaches and feel like I was valued.”

Gunther played in 12 games for the Aggies and collected 11 tackles for the 2017 season, in 2018 he played in three games with one tackle.

Gunther entered the program right before the unprecedented 2020-21 spring season for the Wildcats.

In the ‘Cats season opener against Idaho State University, Gunther got one tackle against the Bengals and collected his second tackle against Northern Arizona University.

The Wildcats closed out the season 5–1 with their first ever outright Big Sky Conference championship and Gunther’s first share of Wildcat success.

In the short months following the end of the 2020-21 season, Weber State suited up for the 2021 fall season.

So far this season, Gunther has one tackle each against the University of Utah, Dixie State University and James Madison University, a season high of eight against UC Davis, three against Cal Poly and, most recently, six against Montana State University.

Besides grabbing eight tackles in the Wildcats’ loss against UC Davis, Gunther caught an interception from UC Davis before it was called off for roughing the passer against Weber State.

What looked to be a momentum change for the Wildcats quickly turned into Stewart Stadium being filled with boos coming from the Wildcats’ faithful.

Gunther admitted he was excited about his pick but it didn’t take long before he realized it would get called off, he didn’t let the call affect him before continuing the game.

“Braxton is one of those kids that has played at a high level,” head coach Jay Hill said. “We wanted him bad out of high school and we’re just getting him broken into the program. You’ll see him just get better and better.”