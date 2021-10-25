News Quiz Oct. 26

by Joshua Kamp
The United Nations addressed issues about greenhouse gases in 2020.
The United Nations addressed issues about greenhouse gases in 2020. Photo credit: Pixabay

1. What company’s stock market cap value soared to $1 trillion on Oct. 25 for the first time?

a. Facebook

b. Tesla

c. Walmart

d. Disney

2. The United Nations recently addressed the issue of greenhouse emissions in 2020, saying what about data concerning the level of greenhouse gases?

a. Greenhouse gases significantly declined during 2020 due to slowed activity during the pandemic.

b. Greenhouse gases did not significantly change during the pandemic.

c. Greenhouse gases reached a new record during 2020, despite the impact of the pandemic.

3. An apparent military coup is unfolding in what North African country, sparking protesters to take to the streets?

a. Algeria

b. Libya

c. Chad

d. Sudan

4. On Oct. 20, human remains were discovered that the FBI identified as Brian Laundrie from dental records. Where were the remains discovered?

a. The Utah desert

b. Near the home of Gabby Petito

c. A Florida nature reserve

d. Wyoming

5. NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Telescope recently made what scientific landmark discovery?

a. Time travel

b. Life on Mars

c. A nearby, quickly-approaching asteroid

d. Signs of the first planet detected outside of the Milky Way

The first planet outside of our galaxy and the Milky Way, was discovered this past week.
The first planet outside of our galaxy was discovered this past week. Photo credit: Pixabay

Answers:

1. The correct answer is B, Tesla. According to CNBC, the spike in the stock occurred after car rental company Hertz announced it is ordering 100,000 Tesla vehicles to build up its electric vehicle rental fleet by the end of 2022.

2. The correct answer is C, Greenhouse gases reached a new record during 2020, despite the impact of the pandemic. According to NPR, the goal of slowing the rise of global temperatures has been thrown off track by the unexpected finding.

3. The correct answer is D, Sudan. According to the Hill, reports have emerged that the country’s Prime Minister has been detained, possibly under house arrest. U.S. officials are “deeply alarmed” about the unfolding situation.

In an ongoing situation, Sudan's Prime Minister has been detained and is under possible house arrest.
In an ongoing situation, Sudan's Prime Minister has been detained and is under possible house arrest. Photo credit: Pixabay

4. The correct answer is C, a Florida nature reserve. According to Yahoo! News, Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found in Florida’s Carlton Nature Reserve, alongside personal items, including a backpack and notebook.

5. The correct answer is D, Signs of the first planet detected outside of the Milky Way. According to BBC, the telescope has detected a dip in brightness of certain stars, probably the result of the passage of a planet in front of those stars, 28 million light-years away from our galaxy.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Estudiantes necesitan elegir la vacunación para el 2022.

Campus Community

Para el semestre de primavera de 2022, todos los estudiantes de Weber State University tienen que vacunarse contra COVID-19, con la excepción de aquellos que hayan presentado una excepción. Brett […]

by Andres Rodriguez

Police blotter Oct. 29

Mobile

What goes up . . . doesn’t come down? WSU police responded to a call regarding a stuck elevator in Swenson Gym with at least one person inside on Oct. […]

by Joshua Kamp

‘Cats continue to claw down competition

Mobile

Weber State University’s women’s volleyball team have made themselves comfortable atop the Big Sky standings. After their 3–0 sweep against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Swenson Gym on Oct. 23, […]

by Emily Miller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.