News Quiz Oct. 26

1. What company’s stock market cap value soared to $1 trillion on Oct. 25 for the first time?

a. Facebook

b. Tesla

c. Walmart

d. Disney

2. The United Nations recently addressed the issue of greenhouse emissions in 2020, saying what about data concerning the level of greenhouse gases?

a. Greenhouse gases significantly declined during 2020 due to slowed activity during the pandemic.

b. Greenhouse gases did not significantly change during the pandemic.

c. Greenhouse gases reached a new record during 2020, despite the impact of the pandemic.

3. An apparent military coup is unfolding in what North African country, sparking protesters to take to the streets?

a. Algeria

b. Libya

c. Chad

d. Sudan

4. On Oct. 20, human remains were discovered that the FBI identified as Brian Laundrie from dental records. Where were the remains discovered?

a. The Utah desert

b. Near the home of Gabby Petito

c. A Florida nature reserve

d. Wyoming

5. NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Telescope recently made what scientific landmark discovery?

a. Time travel

b. Life on Mars

c. A nearby, quickly-approaching asteroid

d. Signs of the first planet detected outside of the Milky Way

Answers:

1. The correct answer is B, Tesla. According to CNBC, the spike in the stock occurred after car rental company Hertz announced it is ordering 100,000 Tesla vehicles to build up its electric vehicle rental fleet by the end of 2022.

2. The correct answer is C, Greenhouse gases reached a new record during 2020, despite the impact of the pandemic. According to NPR, the goal of slowing the rise of global temperatures has been thrown off track by the unexpected finding.

3. The correct answer is D, Sudan. According to the Hill, reports have emerged that the country’s Prime Minister has been detained, possibly under house arrest. U.S. officials are “deeply alarmed” about the unfolding situation.

4. The correct answer is C, a Florida nature reserve. According to Yahoo! News, Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found in Florida’s Carlton Nature Reserve, alongside personal items, including a backpack and notebook.

5. The correct answer is D, Signs of the first planet detected outside of the Milky Way. According to BBC, the telescope has detected a dip in brightness of certain stars, probably the result of the passage of a planet in front of those stars, 28 million light-years away from our galaxy.