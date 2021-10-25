Wildcats skate in a split weekend record

Weber State University’s men’s hockey team brought home a mixed weekend on Oct. 22 and 23, losing to BYU in a 3–2 shootout and then beating UVU in a 5–0 blowout.

There was little scoring action in the game against BYU. Neither side scored any points in the first period, but both sides rang in a penalty.

BYU player Jackson Bagshaw was called to the penalty box for a cross check, bringing BYU down a player for two minutes, but Weber didn’t get a chance to capitalize on the player advantage.

Louis Staffieri on the Wildcats’ side was called shortly after for interference.

The first goal of the game went to Weber in the second period after Will Fobair got the puck to Osman Cholak, who found the back of the net with a little over 15 minutes left in the period.

Weber State followed that by giving BYU another one-man advantage when Andy Gorges was called for cross checking at 13:48.

Near the end of the quarter, Cholak snowed BYU’s goalie Ben Smith, which erupted into a fight from both teams. Cholak was called to the penalty box for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Smith received a roughing penalty.

Third period looked like a comeback for BYU with a goal from Patrick Shimbashi, who scored off an assist from Jacob Eisenstat with 10:53 remaining.

With the score tied at 1–1 through the end of the game, both teams prepared to play in a five-minute overtime period of four vs. four.

After five minutes without scoring, the game went into a shootout.

Eisenstat was first up for the Cougars and found the back of the net against goalie Kyle Lane, pushing the score to 2–1.

The shootout went to the Cats’ with Fobair up first, and his attempts weren’t successful.

Chase Christensen was up next for BYU, and Lane was able to stop his shot.

Jaden Hewes found the back of the net for the Cats, bringing the score to 2–2.

“I told coach I was going for the five hole,” Hewes said. “I have a set move that I do in practice and thought I’d try it and it worked in my favor. I’m pretty happy about it.”

On BYU’s third and final attempt, Ammon Anderson answered for the Cougars and pushed the score to 3–2.

Jakob Besnilian wasn’t able to get the puck past Smith, and brought the Wildcats to a loss of 3–2.

Kyle Lane finished the night with 33 saves.

“He’s bailed us out and he’s been unbelievable all year,” assistant coach Jonathan Cosman said. “There was a couple break away opportunities at the end that he stepped up.”

The following night, the ‘Cats hosted the UVU Wolverines and won 5–0 in an unchallenged match.