Police blotter Oct. 29





What goes up . . . doesn’t come down?

WSU police responded to a call regarding a stuck elevator in Swenson Gym with at least one person inside on Oct. 14. The officer was able to help get the person or people out of the elevator within a few minutes and the elevator was taken out of service.

Inappropriate messages

WSUPD began looking into a suspicious incident on Oct. 18 when a female complainant reported that she received a disturbing text message saying “nice body slut” along with an image of a nude female lying on a bed. The complainant said the image was not of her, but her face may have been edited onto the body of the person in the image. Officers informed her about safety resources and safety escorts on campus. The complainant said that she did not fear a stranger messaging her, but was worried it may be someone who knew her. She blocked the number.

Tiff in Tracy Hall

On Oct. 19, an officer was dispatched in response to a couple arguing at Tracy Hall. A witness was in the building when they overheard a male and female arguing loudly inside the building. The witness filmed part of the argument. The female involved in the argument works on staff in Tracy Hall. The other person is no longer employed by WSU.

In denial

An officer responded to a disturbance in progress at Shepherd Union on Oct. 21 around 1:30 p.m. When the officer arrived, the complainant did not want anything done but wanted the officer to be present in case the individuals who caused the problem came back. The officer learned that a group of people got upset when they were denied a room reservation for the day in the union building. The group of people then proceeded to interrupt a group who were already using a reserved room and caused a disturbance. The case is open for follow-up.

Threat in University Village

An officer met with the University Village housing staff on Oct. 22 regarding a WSU student recently causing issues. The student trespassed the property earlier that day. The housing staff said a male was making uncomfortable statements in person and via email to them. A supervisor of the staff stepped in and told the student to stop or face repercussions.

Smoked out

Three individuals were found “hotboxing” in a vehicle in the R2 parking lot on Oct. 24 around 11:35 p.m. A search of the vehicle revealed multiple drug paraphernalia items and drugs, which were seized by officers. Alcohol was also found in the vehicle. All three individuals were cited and then released for various offenses, including possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and for having alcohol on campus property. The seized items were photographed and booked by WSUPD.