A stop above the rest

Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority are collaborating on an artistic project to decorate the new Bus Rapid Transit stops with murals in the windscreens. The BRT, now dubbed Ogden Express or OGX, is still under construction and will soon connect the WSU campus to other parts of Ogden with a speedy bus line.

“This art call gives us locations throughout Ogden to provide public art that not only decorates our city but represents different communities within Ogden,” Lorie Buckley, Ogden City arts coordinator, said.

Buckley has been strategizing with UTA members on how to better design the OGX stations. She has backed the idea of installing a printed, semi-transparent, colored laminate between the glass panes, which will reflect colors on the ground during sunny days.

James Larson, UTA public relations and marketing strategist, explained how Ogden City and Weber County have been trying to figure out how to get people to travel comfortably through the area for the past 20 years.

“UTA’s biggest motive is that we want to be able to get students and community members to and from Weber as quickly and easily as possible,” Larson said. “These murals help provide that experience while accentuating our community.”

As stated on the Ogden City website, there are 13 stops and 22 stations in total. Weber State has funded the decoration of six of the stations on campus, McKay Dee Hospital has funded one and Ogden City has funded the rest.

Artists are able to apply through the Ogden City website until Nov. 1, and there is no limit as to how many can apply. There is also no age limit, but there is a list of requirements for the artists’ applications.

Some of these requirements include references, their choice of up to 10 past art pieces and a resume.

The scoring system highlights years of experience, samples, qualifications and the caliber of the artists’ artwork. Scores are recorded on spreadsheets by the arts committee members.

Ogden City Arts Advisory Committee has set aside $5,000 for the 13 winning artists.