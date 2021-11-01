A stop above the rest

by Lucas Moore

Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority are collaborating on an artistic project to decorate the new Bus Rapid Transit stops with murals in the windscreens. The BRT, now dubbed Ogden Express or OGX, is still under construction and will soon connect the WSU campus to other parts of Ogden with a speedy bus line.

Music plays in an important role in Ogden, Utah's culture. Buildings throughout Ogden have murals depicting that history. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)
The mural integrates the beauty of bright colors while tying in the importance of music in the city's history. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost) Photo credit: Nikki Dorber

“This art call gives us locations throughout Ogden to provide public art that not only decorates our city but represents different communities within Ogden,” Lorie Buckley, Ogden City arts coordinator, said.

Buckley has been strategizing with UTA members on how to better design the OGX stations. She has backed the idea of installing a printed, semi-transparent, colored laminate between the glass panes, which will reflect colors on the ground during sunny days.

Local artists paint the buildings in Ogden, Utah, with murals depicting the city's history. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)
A local artist painted the parking garages in Ogden, Utah, with murals depicting the city's history. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)

James Larson, UTA public relations and marketing strategist, explained how Ogden City and Weber County have been trying to figure out how to get people to travel comfortably through the area for the past 20 years.

“UTA’s biggest motive is that we want to be able to get students and community members to and from Weber as quickly and easily as possible,” Larson said. “These murals help provide that experience while accentuating our community.”

Culture and history fills the murals found throughout Ogden, Utah. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)
Culture and history fill the murals found along Grant Avenue and 23rd Street. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost) Photo credit: Nikki Dorber

As stated on the Ogden City website, there are 13 stops and 22 stations in total. Weber State has funded the decoration of six of the stations on campus, McKay Dee Hospital has funded one and Ogden City has funded the rest.

Artists are able to apply through the Ogden City website until Nov. 1, and there is no limit as to how many can apply. There is also no age limit, but there is a list of requirements for the artists’ applications.

Some of these requirements include references, their choice of up to 10 past art pieces and a resume.

Cowboys, cowgirls and horses are an integeral part of Ogden, Utah's history. This mural depicts the history of Ogden's rodeo culture. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)
One of the first five painted murals along the parking garages along Grant Avenue illuminates the beauty of a cowgirl and her horse. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost) Photo credit: Nikki Dorber

The scoring system highlights years of experience, samples, qualifications and the caliber of the artists’ artwork. Scores are recorded on spreadsheets by the arts committee members.

Ogden City Arts Advisory Committee has set aside $5,000 for the 13 winning artists.

