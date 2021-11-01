Celebrating with sugar skulls

by Kennedy Robins

Talk about a lot of sugar!

Many skull-themed hand warmers were made to give out to kids on Monday's Day of the Dead event. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
On Oct. 27, the Center for Multicultural Excellence partnered with Weber State University students to make sugar skulls and hand warmers and prepare for the celebration of Dia de los Muertos.

According to Weber State University’s multicultural retention counselor Monica Rodriguez, the goal was to make 300 sugar skulls for a Day of the Dead event being held Nov. 1.

Chanell Sosa teaches other Weber State University students how to sew mouths onto their skull hand warmers. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Leticia Mata, a member of the WSU Ballet Folklórico, said, “We thought it would be a fun activity for kids to decorate sugar skulls because it’s a very traditional activity that is done in Mexico.”

A Weber State Univeristy student pushes the mixture used for sugar skulls into a mold used to shape the skulls. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
The skulls were made using a mixture of sugar, water and instant meringue powder. After the mixture was made, students would take a portion of the mixture and push it into a mold in the shape of a skull. The students would then take the mixture out of the mold and let it sit over the weekend on strips of cardboard in the Access and Diversity room, located in the Student Services building on Weber State University’s Ogden campus.

A close-up of the sugar skulls made for the Dia De Los Muertos event being held on Monday. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
While many of the students were busy making sugar skulls and bagging frosting used for decorating the skulls later on, there were also students busy making skull-themed hand warmers for the kids who attended the Day of the Dead event.

Christian Martinez and Ivonne Camas take portions of the sugar skull mixture to cast their own sugar skulls. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
The hand warmers were made using a number of items like colored fabrics, buttons and glue. The idea to make hand warmers came from the Latinos in Action, according to Mata. The hand warmers are meant to be warmed up in a microwave and then put on kids’ hands to keep them warm while they walk around outside.

Chanell Sosa sews an orange thread through a hand warmer to create the mouth of a skull. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
This event and all of the other events being held regarding Dia de los Muertos are meant to help everyone feel the Mexican culture and send the message out that WSU accepts all people of all backgrounds, according to Rodriguez.

Neftali Castaneda setting out some of the 300 plus sugar skulls that were made by the Weber State University students and staff. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Glue was used to stick fabrics and buttons to the hand warmers. (Kennedy Robins/ The Sinpost)
A close-up of the hand warmers made by Weber State University students and staff. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
The skull-themed hand warmers were made using objects like scissors, fabrics, buttons, string and glue. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Weber State University students teaching each other how to make sugar skulls. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Multicultural Retention Counselor Monica Rodriguez teaches Maria Fregoso, Jessia Velasco-Sanchez and Kyle Anderson how to make hand warmers. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Rachel Asencio and Pedro Martinez Najera filling bags of frosting. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
A spoonful of frosting sits on the table in the Access and Diversity room at Weber State University's Ogden campus. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
A spoonful of frosting sits on the table in the Access and Diversity room at Weber State University's Ogden campus. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
Cyndie Lynn washing out buckets used to put the sugar skull mixtures in. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
