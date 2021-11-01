Do you know your news? Nov. 2

1. Southwest Airlines reported it is conducting an internal investigation into a pilot who allegedly used a Republican dog whistle that equates to swearing at President Joe Biden over an intercom on a flight. What is the phrase?

a. “Let’s go, Bobby”

b. “Let’s go, Brandon”

c. “What’s up, Barbara”

d. “Hey you, Barney”

2. Which overseas Disney Park went on lockdown on Oct. 31 while health officials mass-tested 30,000 visitors for COVID-19?

a. Paris

b. Tokyo

c. Shanghai

d. Hong Kong

3. On Halloween, a man on a Tokyo commuter train armed with a knife injured 17 people and started a fire while dressed as what character?

a. The Joker

b. Ghostface

c. Michael Meyers

d. Pennywise the clown

4. The LGBTQ nonprofit Campus Pride released its annual Worst List, naming 180 colleges and universities as “the absolute worst, most unsafe campuses for LGBTQ youth,” including what Utah university?

A. Weber State University

B. University of Utah

C. Southern Utah University

D. Brigham Young University

5. A cryptocurrency, named after what popular streaming TV show, plunged to $0 on Nov. 1 as a result of a scam to steal millions from investors?

a. Tiger King

b. Bridgerton

c. Squid Game

d. Stranger Things

Answers

1. The correct answer is B, “Let’s go, Brandon.” According to the New York Times, the phrase began at a NASCAR race when driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed by an NBC reporter who quoted the chants of “F*** Joe Biden” as “Let’s go, Brandon.” It has become an inside joke among Republicans, even spreading to the floor of Congress, because of the derogatory nature of the phrase it is a euphemism for. Southwest said in a statement about the incident that it “does not condone employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job.”

2. The correct answer is C, Shanghai. According to NBC News, Shanghai Disneyland announced suddenly on the evening of Halloween that it was no longer accepting new visitors and was cooperating with an epidemiological investigation. The 30,000 visitors inside had to wait for a negative test in order to leave the park.

3. The correct answer is A, The Joker. According to The Associated Press, 17 passengers were injured, including three with serious injuries, but not all were stabbed. Police identified the man as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori.

4. The correct answer is D, Brigham Young University. According to NBC News, the list includes colleges and universities that have either received or applied for a religious exemption to Title IX, a federal law that protects students from discrimination in federally funded schools, or have a “demonstrated history of anti-LGBTQ policies, programs and practices.”

5. The correct answer is C, Squid Game. According to CNN Business, the token, known as SQUID, was billed as a token that can be used for a new online game inspired by the Korean-language show about a series of deadly children’s games. The cryptocurrency surged as high as $2,861 before plummeting to zero on Nov. 1 as a result of the “rug-pull” scheme.