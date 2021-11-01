Do you know your news? Nov. 2

by Joshua Kamp

1. Southwest Airlines reported it is conducting an internal investigation into a pilot who allegedly used a Republican dog whistle that equates to swearing at President Joe Biden over an intercom on a flight. What is the phrase?

a. “Let’s go, Bobby”

b. “Let’s go, Brandon”

c. “What’s up, Barbara”

d. “Hey you, Barney”

Southwest Airlines is conducting an internal investigation in response to one of their employees who used a Republican dog whistle towards President Biden.
Southwest Airlines is conducting an internal investigation in response to one of their employees who used a political dog whistle towards President Biden. Photo credit: Unsplash

2. Which overseas Disney Park went on lockdown on Oct. 31 while health officials mass-tested 30,000 visitors for COVID-19?

a. Paris

b. Tokyo

c. Shanghai

d. Hong Kong

An overseas Disneyland had to mass test
An overseas Disneyland had to mass test 30,000 visitors for COVID-19 on Oct. 31. The whole park went on lockdown because of this incident. Photo credit: Unsplash

3. On Halloween, a man on a Tokyo commuter train armed with a knife injured 17 people and started a fire while dressed as what character?

a. The Joker

b. Ghostface

c. Michael Meyers

d. Pennywise the clown

A commuter train in Tokyo experienced a horrific crime this past week.
A commuter train in Tokyo experienced a horrific crime this past week. 17 people were injured on Oct. 31 Photo credit: Unsplash

4. The LGBTQ nonprofit Campus Pride released its annual Worst List, naming 180 colleges and universities as “the absolute worst, most unsafe campuses for LGBTQ youth,” including what Utah university?

A. Weber State University

B. University of Utah

C. Southern Utah University

D. Brigham Young University

5. A cryptocurrency, named after what popular streaming TV show, plunged to $0 on Nov. 1 as a result of a scam to steal millions from investors?

a. Tiger King

b. Bridgerton

c. Squid Game

d. Stranger Things

Answers

1. The correct answer is B, “Let’s go, Brandon.” According to the New York Times, the phrase began at a NASCAR race when driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed by an NBC reporter who quoted the chants of “F*** Joe Biden” as “Let’s go, Brandon.” It has become an inside joke among Republicans, even spreading to the floor of Congress, because of the derogatory nature of the phrase it is a euphemism for. Southwest said in a statement about the incident that it “does not condone employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job.”

(Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press)
Out of a NASCAR event came a deragatory saying that has been used as an insult toward President Joe Biden. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press)

2. The correct answer is C, Shanghai. According to NBC News, Shanghai Disneyland announced suddenly on the evening of Halloween that it was no longer accepting new visitors and was cooperating with an epidemiological investigation. The 30,000 visitors inside had to wait for a negative test in order to leave the park.

3. The correct answer is A, The Joker. According to The Associated Press, 17 passengers were injured, including three with serious injuries, but not all were stabbed. Police identified the man as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori.

4. The correct answer is D, Brigham Young University. According to NBC News, the list includes colleges and universities that have either received or applied for a religious exemption to Title IX, a federal law that protects students from discrimination in federally funded schools, or have a “demonstrated history of anti-LGBTQ policies, programs and practices.”

5. The correct answer is C, Squid Game. According to CNN Business, the token, known as SQUID, was billed as a token that can be used for a new online game inspired by the Korean-language show about a series of deadly children’s games. The cryptocurrency surged as high as $2,861 before plummeting to zero on Nov. 1 as a result of the “rug-pull” scheme.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Celebrating with sugar skulls

Campus Community

Talk about a lot of sugar! On Oct. 27, the Center for Multicultural Excellence partnered with Weber State University students to make sugar skulls and hand warmers and prepare for […]

by Kennedy Robins

It’s the history books for Shaheed

Football

Rashid Shaheed made history as the Weber State Wildcats defeated the Idaho State Bengals 40–17 on Oct. 30 in Pocatello, Idaho. The Wildcats found their first scoring opportunity of the […]

by Emily Miller

More than a character flaw: The science behind addiction

Academics

In observing Opioid Awareness Week, Weber State University’s Neuroscience department hosted a presentation titled “Neuromodulation as an Adjunctive Treatment for Substance Disorder” on Oct. 26. The lecture featured guest speaker […]

by Rebecca Baggett

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.