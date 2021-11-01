Putting the L in Logan

On Oct. 29, Weber State University’s hockey team faced their in-state rivals from Utah State University and fell to the Aggies 4–3.

The first goal was scored by Aggie Tommy Machinus in the first period with 10:16 on the clock.

The Wildcats didn’t find the back of the net in the first period.

Utah State capitalized on their lead in the second period with 8:50 remaining after a goal from Sean Johnston.

Cole VanOrman was the first Wildcat of the night to put a score up on the board with assists from Andrew Demorat and Kody Goodwin. The ‘Cats were trailing 2–1 with 7:28 remaining in the second period.

The Wildcats tied the game at 2–2 with 3:49 left in the second period after a goal from Jakob Besnilian.

Sam Voss found the back of the net for the Aggies with 18:12 remaining in the third and pushed USU past the ‘Cats 3–2.

Wildcat Jaden Hewes leveled the game again at 3–3 with 6:04 remaining in the game. Hewes scored the goal after coming out of the penalty box at 6:14 on the clock.

“I heard their fans chirping me, so I had some fire under my butt,” Hewes said. “I just got out, their defense didn’t figure that I was out, picked off a pass, somewhat of a breakaway, and just shot it short side. Worked out for me.”

The Aggies collected the final goal of the night when Dillon Hale scored with assists off of Alec Moser and Austin Moser with 2:20 remaining in the third period. The final score was 4–3.

“They’re a good team, for sure,” VanOrman said of his opponents. “But we just came out a little bit slow, and we let them score right off the bat until we were kind of chasing the whole game. It’s still a good game, but we’re just chasing from behind.”

The Wildcats hosted the Aggies on Sept. 18 and beat USU 4–3 with a goal in overtime.

The Wildcats will have the chance to come back from this result when they play at home against the University of Utah on Nov. 5.