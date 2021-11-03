Wildcat football searches for first win at home

Weber State University’s football team is coming back to Stewart Stadium with a two-game winning streak and is set to host Portland State University on Nov. 6.

After a rocky start to the season, the ‘Cats are 4–4 overall, 3–2 in conference and 0–3 at home.

The Vikings, like the Wildcats, sit at 4–4 overall, 3–2 in conference and are 3–1 on the road.

PSU’s most recent losses this season were to Montana State, 30–17, and the University of Idaho, 42–35, but have won their last two games against Idaho State, 31–10, and Cal Poly, 42–21.

The overall record between the ‘Cats and Vikings has Weber State at 22–14 and on a two-game winning streak.

The Wildcats sit at a 13–9 home record and are tied at 9–9 on the road against Portland State.

The last time the two faced each was on Nov. 11, 2017, when Weber State brought home a 63–17 win.

In that game, Rashid Shaheed collected his second career kickoff return. Since then, Shaheed has added five more returns to resume and now is the all FCS leader in kickoff returns.

The seventh return came in the Wildcats’ most recent game on Oct. 30 against Idaho State, when Shaheed returned the kickoff for 98 yards.

Back in 2017, the No.-12 Wildcats collected a season-high of 585 yards for the offense, 421 of which were from rushing. Stefan Cantwell threw for 157 yards and Braden Miles threw for 5 yards.

Familiar faces who played in the game in 2017 that you’ll see playing on Nov. 6 include Kevin Smith Jr., who led the game with 143 rushing yards and had two touchdowns; Dave Jones, who had 103 rushing yards and one touchdown and Shaheed, who collected 60 receiving yards alongside their kickoff return.

On the defensive side, Preston Smith collected five tackles.

The Vikings were 0–11 overall and 0–8 in conference in 2017.

Davis Alexander led Portland State in passing with 370 yards and one touchdown. Alexander also led in rushing yards with 24, Mitchell Thompson had 15 yards and Jason Talley had 10.

For receiving yards, Darnell Adams had 137 yards, Trent Riley had 93 yards and Charlie Taumoepeau had 40 yards.

Taylor Biaggi led the team with seven tackles; Sam Bodine and Anthony Del Toro both had six tackles.

After the Wildcats’ game against Portland State, they will hit the road and take on in-state rivals Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Cedar City on Nov. 13 before closing out conference play against Northern Colorado at Stewart Stadium on Nov. 20.