Shark Week: Blood in the water and screams in the air as spring registration begins.

by Lucas Moore

Weber State University’s spring 2022 registration week is here, and in reference to its nickname, “Shark Week,” some faculty members donned shark-fin headbands to humor the event. The week marks the semesterly rush for students to schedule classes for the upcoming semester.

Tiny colored sharks sit in the windowsill of the Communications Department along with a "beware of great white sharks," located in Elizabeth Hall, room 330, on Weber State University&squot;s Ogden campus. (Kennedy Robins/ The Signpost)
The first day of registration is Nov. 8, but certain students have priority over others. Deputy Registrar at the Registration Solution Center Cori Horne said she receives many questions related to priority registration.

“Priority registration opens up first with the goal of getting graduate students, students with disability services, early college students seeking concurrent enrollment and veterans first access to classes they need,” Horne said.

Horne also explained that after the first year, or the first semester, students are much more confident.

Registration dates for students depend on how many credit hours a student has. For example, on Nov. 9, registration opens for seniors with 120+ credit hours, and Nov. 10 for seniors with 90+.

Each day that a new tier of registration opens, it is always 7 a.m. The list of what days registration opens, with the breakdown of credit hours and student classes, can be found on the registration page on the WSU website.

Micah Harbey, an employee in the Registration Solution Center and senior at WSU, said her registration processes have always gone smoothly, with her rarely having to go through the process of dropping or switching classes.

“After my first year, it went really smoothly. It was very trial and error, especially when it came to classes with labs,” Harbey said.

Academic advisors are also here to help students put together a class schedule if needed. Lindsay Bullock, a sophomore at Weber, had to work with her advisor after the second semester of her freshman year.

“I was registered for a podcasting class all summer up until it was canceled last minute, due to not enough students registering for it,” Bullock said. “My academic advisor quickly helped me figure out a new class to register for, and I was set.”

For more questions regarding registration, and how to get in contact with your academic advisor, report to the academic advising office of your college depending on your major.

