The newest feed on computer literacy

The computer literacy center at Weber State University provides further access to courses and instruction in computer programs for students, faculty and community members. The program was adapted from former general education classes in computer literacy.

“Those classes were basically the Microsoft Office suite: Word, Excel, Powerpoint,” Garth Tuck, director of the Computer Literacy Center, said. “What universities in the state had found is that students were using those skills and learning those skills starting in kindergarten.”

Many students arriving at the university already had the skills being taught, so eventually the requirement was discontinued.

In the last years of required classes, the department, along with the school of computing through which the curriculum is managed, identified a continued need for computing education for some students.

This spawned an idea of computer literacy, which includes continuing and supporting basic computer fluency and access to new content for students, faculty and the public.

“We offer instructional support through computer literacy classes. Basically at the core of what we do is generate tutorials,” Tuck said.

The CLC is staffed by a manager and director in addition to students, who create the video tutorials.

Over the years, programming instruction has expanded the scope of learning available through the center. Sometimes an assignment is difficult not because of the work itself, but because of the lack of skills required to accomplish the work in a particular computing setting. Complex documents and features within a particular program can be confusing and frustrating.

“What faculty often do is pick and choose modules from the courses and share those with their students and bring them up to speed on a particular topic within our catalogue,” Tuck said.

Courses are also offered to members of the community through the continuing education department. Classes are part of the CE department’s course work.

Classes cost in a range between $59 and $99, according to the Division of Online & Continuing Education webpage. Members of the community and faculty have used these classes to further their particular understanding of a skill and meet their computing needs.

The CLC is located in Elizabeth Hall 311 with information on hours and additional courses offered at www.weber.edu/clc.