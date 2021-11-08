Wildcats cross-check Utes

Weber State University’s hockey team is back with an 8–2 win against the University of Utah Utes on Nov. 5.

The Wildcats came into this game on a one-game losing streak after falling to Utah State in their previous game on Oct. 29.

Weber State started off strong and scored the opening three goals in the first three minutes and 25 seconds of play.

The first was scored by Jaden Hewes with 18:49 on the clock in the first period. The goal came when Weber State was down a man after Jakob Besnilian was called for tripping.

The Wildcats’ second goal was on a power play and was credited to Louis Staffieri with 17:15 left in the first period.

Cole VanOrman found the back of the net for the Wildcats’ third consecutive goal with 16:36 on the clock.

“It’s so helpful to get those three goals,” Wildcat Andrew Gorges said. “You don’t have to worry about them coming back right away.”

Utah got itself on the board with a goal from Porter Templin with 10:23 left in the first period.

Weber State had a two-goal scoring burst in the last 18.9 seconds of the first period. Will Fobair scored the Wildcats’ fourth goal off an assist from Gorges. Then, Besnilian scored their fifth goal with 3.9 seconds left in the first period assisted by Josh Kirk.

By the end of the first period, the Utes trailed the Wildcats 5–1.

Hewes collected his second goal of the game in the second period with 14:04 on the clock.

Neither team scored any points in the second period.

The third period made up for the penalty-free second period after Weber State tallied six penalties, and Utah was close behind with four.

Utah’s Michael Brown got called for holding after getting physical with VanOrman. Andrew Demorat was quick to respond to Brown’s foul play, causing a fight to break out between the two teams.

VanOrman got ejected with 12:34 left.

“He got a game misconduct for being a third man in an altercation,” Wildcats’ head coach Yosh Ryujin said.

The Wildcats collected their seventh goal with 11:57 on the clock after Fobair found the back of the net off an assist from Carson Abercrombie and Besnilian.

Nick Madej scored Utah’s second goal of the night with 4:16 remaining.

Fobair completed his hat trick by scoring the Wildcats’ eighth and final goal with 1:10 left in the game as the Ice Sheet erupted in cheers from a packed Wildcat student section.

“The fans made it awesome tonight,” Wildcat Robbie Brennan said. “I think that helped us out a lot with our game.”

Ryujin said the first rankings of the season will be released following the Wildcats’ game against the Utes.

“Ultimately, our goal is to be in St. Louis for nationals in March,” Ryujin said. “Our goal is to get an auto bid and be one of those top two teams.”

The Wildcats hit the road to play the University of Montana on Nov. 11, Providence on Nov. 12, and Montana State on Nov. 13.