Trouble with registration

Registration for spring semester began on Nov. 8 for Weber State University students, but many seniors who attempted to register later in the morning hours on Nov. 9 were unable to add classes or get the university system, Banner, to load at all.

According to WSU’s IT Services Outages website, the Banner outage started at 8:30 a.m. and said that users would get an error message that read “Sorry, the server received an internal error.” This is the first outage that has happened in over 30 days.

Students were unable to access registration and were given the error message just after completing the terms agreement and then before they could even type in classes or CRN numbers.

Registration opened for Senior students who had more than 120 credit hours on Nov. 9. Underclassmen and Seniors with less than 120 credit hours will follow in succession over the next coming days.

Nothing had been sent out to students about not being able to register or when the problem would be fixed until around 1 p.m. WSU has also posted updates on their social media platforms as of 1 p.m.

Some students received a text message saying that if they were experiencing problems to clear their cache and history in their browser, using incognito mode or going through Registration Builder and loading courses in that way.

This story will be updated.