Wildcats come up short in Big Sky Tournament

The No. 4 Weber State soccer team concluded their Big Sky Tournament run following a loss in the championship game against the University of Montana, 1-0 on Nov. 7.

Sadie Newsom, Taylor Slack, Yira Yoggerst and Morgan Furmaniak received all-tournament honors.

“It gave our players a better opportunity to shine,” Newsom said. “I feel like the conference hasn’t given us recognition for being as good as players as we are.”

The ‘Cats tournament play started on Nov. 3 against the No. 5 Idaho Vandals resulting in a 3-0 win.

Weber States three goals came from Newson, Lily Webster and Rachel Twede.

The ‘Cats headed into the Semifinals on a one-game winning streak and were set to go head-to-head against the No. 1 UNC Bears.

Weber State ran past the Bears in a 3-2 win on Nov. 5. Yoggerst found the back of the net for the first score of the game seconds into second half.

UNC answered back with two consecutive goals before Slack and Furmaniak sealed the deal for Weber State.

“It’s always an accomplishment to beat the number one seed,” Furmaniak said. “You’re always going after that number one seed and you want to beat them”.

The ‘Cats secured their ticket to the Championship match against their biggest foe,The University of Montana.

The Wildcats weren’t able to come back from a one-point deficit and the Griz took home the trophy.

All six goals scored for Weber State came from six different Wildcats, something that Newsom and Yoggerst described as a collective effort.

After starting this season picked to finish sixth in the conference, the Wildcats closed out their season 11-9 overall and 6-3 in Big Sky play.

“A lot of our reactions were to prove people wrong, it just makes you feel good” Slack said.