Wildcats come up short in Big Sky Tournament

by Dalton Gallegos

The No. 4 Weber State soccer team concluded their Big Sky Tournament run following a loss in the championship game against the University of Montana, 1-0 on Nov. 7.

Hailey Prices tries to knock the ball away from the Wildcats goal.
Hailey Prices tries to knock the ball away from the Wildcats goal. Photo credit: WSU Athletics

Sadie Newsom, Taylor Slack, Yira Yoggerst and Morgan Furmaniak received all-tournament honors.

“It gave our players a better opportunity to shine,” Newsom said. “I feel like the conference hasn’t given us recognition for being as good as players as we are.”

The ‘Cats tournament play started on Nov. 3 against the No. 5 Idaho Vandals resulting in a 3-0 win.

Weber States three goals came from Newson, Lily Webster and Rachel Twede.

The ‘Cats headed into the Semifinals on a one-game winning streak and were set to go head-to-head against the No. 1 UNC Bears.

Weber State ran past the Bears in a 3-2 win on Nov. 5. Yoggerst found the back of the net for the first score of the game seconds into second half.

UNC answered back with two consecutive goals before Slack and Furmaniak sealed the deal for Weber State.

“It’s always an accomplishment to beat the number one seed,” Furmaniak said. “You’re always going after that number one seed and you want to beat them”.

The ‘Cats secured their ticket to the Championship match against their biggest foe,The University of Montana.

The Wildcats weren’t able to come back from a one-point deficit and the Griz took home the trophy.

All six goals scored for Weber State came from six different Wildcats, something that Newsom and Yoggerst described as a collective effort.

After starting this season picked to finish sixth in the conference, the Wildcats closed out their season 11-9 overall and 6-3 in Big Sky play.

“A lot of our reactions were to prove people wrong, it just makes you feel good” Slack said.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Wildcats maul Mountaineers in home opener

Basketball

Big Sky Conference basketball has returned to the Dee Events Center for the 2021-22 season as the Weber State men’s team beat Western Colorado University 100-60 on Nov. 9. Newly-transferred […]

by Alec Cipollini

Starting off hot with some good shots

Basketball

Weber State University’s women’s basketball team started the season strong with a 72–57 victory over the University of North Dakota. A dominant performance by forward Emma Torbert gave Weber State […]

by Simon Mortensen

Wildcats cross-check Utes

Hockey

Weber State University’s hockey team is back with an 8–2 win against the University of Utah Utes on Nov. 5. The Wildcats came into this game on a one-game losing […]

by Jace Cook

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.