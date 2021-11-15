Artist Tania Candiani visits Weber State

In association with the Shaw Gallery and Ogden Contemporary Arts, Tania Candiani, an artist whose focus lies primarily in producing pieces of art composing elements of sound, spoke about issues around social justice on Nov. 11.

The presentation is the third of four events of the Vida, Muerte, Justicia exhibition. The exhibition aims to bring focus to the many aspects and issues in the efforts towards social justice.

“In her practice, Candiani has worked with different associative narratives taken as a sturdy point of proposal,” Lydia Gravis, director of art exhibitions and public programming at the Shaw Gallery, said.

The lecture included a collection of pieces prepared for the audience. The multiple exhibitions and art installations presented cultural themes that spanned the globe, from Mexico to Egypt.

Candiani, born in Mexico city, focuses on the intersection between sound and language: phonic, graphic, linguistic, symbolic and technological.

“There’s a very interesting tradition of trying to play or create an artificial voice that can be human,” Candiani said.

Candiani is not a musician and describes her approach to sound as “empirical.” She views her art as the production of knowledge by using deconstruction and reorganization as a discourse.

She aims to consolidate intersection between art, design, literature, sound and sustainability for the production of a wide variety of artistic practices. Candiani co-creates with different communities through projects developed for specific sites, weaving interdisciplinary practices through research of historical records using craft, labor, tradition, rhythm and translation.

Candiani has been recognized as an art fellow by the Guggenheim and Smithsonian, as well as being honorably mentioned at Arts at CERN among many other accolades.

Vida, Muerte, Justicia will have its final live event, a curatorial lecture on Nov. 18, titled “The Making of an Exhibition” and hosted by curators Jorge Rojas and Maria del Mar Gonzalez-Gonzalez.

The exhibition features work from collaborating artists and is on view at the Shaw Gallery and Ogden Contemporary Arts Center until Nov. 27.