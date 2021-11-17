Making a name for MVPs

Leading up to the Big Sky Volleyball Championship tournament, the 2021 Individual Awards and All-Conference Team selections were announced across the conference on Nov. 16.

Dani Nay was named as the 2021 season’s Most Valuable Player and was also selected as part of the All-Conference First team.

Nay is Weber State’s second consecutive player to be dubbed as the Big Sky’s MVP. Rylin Adams received the award for the 2021 spring season.

“I was pretty surprised but very, very grateful,” Nay said. “It’s been a long season, especially having two seasons back-to-back.”

This is Nay’s third selection to the All-Conference First team.

On the season, Nay comes in fourth in the conference for kills per set at 3.37.

Nay has made a name for herself nationally after collecting 60 aces this season and is now ranked second in the nation for total aces.

Nay was able to find out the news of winning the awards from a screenshot sent to her from her mom.

“I actually heard from my mom, and it was kind of sweet,” Nay said.

Alongside Nay being named to the All-Conference First team, fellow Wildcats Sam Schiess, Ashlyn Power and Adams were also selected.

This is Schiess’ and Adams’ second time being selected and Powers’ third time.

Schiess closed out the regular season leading the conference with a 0.328 hitting percentage and led the Wildcat squad with 83 blocks.

Power finished their season with 876 assists and now leads Weber State’s all-time career assists. Alongside leading in assists, Power set a conference record for most sets played, sitting at 514.

Adams led the conference in kills with 355 for an average of 3.78 kills per set.

“I think that it is so well deserved,” Nay said. “They are three hardest-working girls I have ever met in my life. I’m so grateful that I have the chance to play with them every day, especially because I think sometimes they don’t get recognized for how much work they really put in.”

The ‘Cats head into the Big Sky Volleyball Championship tournament as hosts for the first time between Nov. 18-20. They enter the tournament as the No.-1 seed and play the No.-8 University of Montana on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

The winner between Weber State and UM will go on to play the winner between No.-4 Montana State and No.-5 Northern Arizona on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

The championship match will be held on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.