Police blotter Nov. 17

by Joshua Kamp

Photo credit: Pixabay

Medical incidents

WSU police responded to two medical incidents on Nov. 15. A patient began feeling shaky and lightheaded before fainting shortly before 10 a.m. Medical personnel arrived and assessed the individual, who wished to be taken to McKay Dee Hospital. A friend of the patient assisted police in notifying the patient’s father.

A second person began feeling lightheaded after seeing the first person faint but said they began feeling better soon after. Medical staff assessed this patient on-scene. The patient declined to be taken to the hospital. WSU Fire Marshal Clayton Peterson arrived and checked air quality, including tests for oxygen levels and harmful substances. Air quality measurements were normal.

Vehicle living

An officer investigated a suspicious vehicle in the W4 lot on Nov. 14 and found an individual inside. He advised that he is living out of his vehicle but would not stay in a WSU parking lot overnight.

Not hit by a truck? That’s good luck!

Officers spoke with a complainant on Nov. 12 who claimed that two vehicles had almost run her over while she was walking. The first incident happened on Nov. 11 at Wildcat Village. Security footage showed a Facilities Management truck parked on the sidewalk and attempting to back up as she walked down stairs and behind the truck. The second incident occurred Nov. 12 at Ligori’s Pizza. A vehicle had entered the lot as the complainant walked across the lot’s entrance. The vehicle did stop after attempting to turn in and enter the lot. The complainant was advised that it was a dangerous place to walk because not every driver allows pedestrians the right of way. She was also advised that she could follow up with the South Ogden Police, who have jurisdiction over that area.

Harassment

WSU police spoke with a student on Nov. 12 who reported being harassed by professors and other people. The student requested that officers sit in on their class to witness the harassment, but was unable to provide any specific information to officers regarding the harassment. WSUPD advised the student of other available resources.

Helicopter parents at their best

An officer was dispatched for a welfare check in University Village on Nov. 12. A student’s mother was unable to contact him. The student’s schedule showed that he had a class at that time at Davis campus, but officers checked and he was not there, and his truck was not parked at University Village. The officer managed to contact the student by telephone. The student said he was okay, but his phone had died.

