The perks of being a Wildcat

Weber State University students have access to many resources, discounts and perks for the duration of their attendance, some of which are obvious and others not so well-known. A myriad of academic programs, wellness resources, on-campus entertainment, as well as local and off-campus discounts are available to all Wildcats as long as they are enrolled.

The university offers a variety of free resources and programs aimed at helping students with their academic studies. These include free tutoring sessions where students can get help with homework, a writing center that provides students with guidance in writing essays and articles and program-specific scholarships.

WSU’s tech department offers cutting-edge technological resources, notably the Adobe Creative Cloud. After requesting a subscription on the Weber site, students are granted free access to all Adobe products and functions, including Photoshop, Premier Pro, Illustrator and much more. Adobe.com shows the normal price for an all-access subscription as $52.99 per month.

“It’s a really useful resource that all students should take advantage of. It gives you free access to many industry-standard programs.” Sam Hunt, a Weber State student who works in Classroom Technology Services, said. “If you have experience with these programs, you will have an edge in the employment market in the future.”

The tech department also offers physical spaces in Lampros Hall for students to utilize, including computer labs, printing stations, Zoom meeting rooms, recording booths and fully-equipped podcast studios.

Aside from free-to-use tech and academic help, the university also offers its students low-cost health and wellness services. These include free counseling and therapy sessions, gym and sporting equipment and campus recreation programs to promote physical fitness.

The Health Center provides medical services on campus that allow students to receive affordable medical treatment for non-emergencies without having to approve insurance and make an appointment with an outside doctor. Flu shots are available with a Wildcard ID for $5.

The goal of the Student Wellness programs is to relieve stress and promote mindfulness in students. Among many other services, they conduct wellness assessments, anxiety-relieving programs and even provide finals survival guides and kits that help students manage their time and mental health during finals week.

“Access is most important. When you are able to provide low or free cost services to students, they are much more likely to utilize them,” Justin Herbert, Student Wellness program specialist, said. “You don’t have to worry about students putting off important medical situations that need attention because of cost. Students also feel more comfortable approaching you and asking questions because there’s no pay barrier.”

WSU has a dedicated Stress Relief Center, located in the Stromberg Complex room 124, that features massage chairs, a chi machine, sound machines and inversion tables. The center closed during the pandemic, and its page on the WSU website says that it will reopen in Spring 2022.

There are countless entertainment venues and restaurants on and off campus offering student discounts. For example, all students get free tickets to all home sports games and receive a significant discount on tickets to all performing arts productions. Other local entertainment sites such as the Peery’s Egyptian Theatre, Flowrider and Fat Cats, as well as many local Ogden restaurants, provide student discounts. It is important to remember to carry a Wildcard in order to receive discounts.

These resources, discounts and perks allow students to improve academically, develop more financial stability and become more involved in local activities to create a greater sense of community in the area surrounding campus.