A new club on campus? Check, mate.

A new and improved chess club has returned to Weber State University after the last one disbanded almost a year and a half ago.

The first social was held Nov. 5, just two weeks after Chess Club President Molly Brunyer reorganized it, and they’re looking to recruit more players.

Brunyer said that, despite the stuffy and snobby stereotype associated with those who play chess, the group is very welcoming and the game is simply fun.

“It’s just fun to compete with someone,” Brunyer said. “Competition is always fun, it’s kind of in human nature.”

In addition to chess play, socials include food and easygoing conversation about random topics.

Brunyer has a few goals in mind to improve the new chess club and get it more involved.

The first includes getting the new members of the club signed up for competitive tournament play to compete on a recognized scale.

However, the closest tournament is down at Salt Lake Community College, so Brunyer’s greatest goal for the club overall is to eventually hold an in-house tournament at WSU, hosted by the chess club. The event would be open to the public so that any student from Ogden or the surrounding regions could pay an entrance fee to compete in either an upper or lower division for a prize.

Another small goal Brunyer has is to get chess boards back in the Stewart Library so that the game can be more accessible to students. Brunyer said that when the chess boards they had ordered for the first social were late arriving, they went to the library to borrow some, only to find the library had gotten rid of them a year ago.

Brunyer said the plan for the club is to meet at least once a week for practice and then hopefully compete on Saturdays, similar to the debate team schedule.

Despite the goal to get involved with competitive play, Brunyer said they do want to focus on the social aspect of the club and try to be accommodating to all players. They don’t particularly plan on holding recruiting booths, but rather simply encourage any who want to play chess to join them.

“I suggest anyone who wants to learn, but is too nervous, to just come with us,” Brunyer said. “We’ll be more than happy to teach you how to play.”

For more information on the chess club and their meetings, contact Brunyer at chessclub@weber.edu.