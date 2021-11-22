Stickin’ it to the competition

Wildcat hockey won all four of their games in the Beehive Showcase from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, and Will Fobair broke the team’s all-time points record with 244 points.

Fobair’s record-breaking goal was the Wildcats’ sixth goal of their game against the University of Northern Colorado with 14:52 left in the third period. The Wildcat bench rushed to the ice to celebrate with Fobair as the puck found the back of the net.

Points are calculated by adding up the player’s number of goals and assists.

“I didn’t think I was as close as I was until about, I don’t know, two or three days ago,” Will Fobair said. “Then it was kind of in the back of my mind the whole time.”

Wildcat Cole VanOrman said the team knew he tied the record and had planned to get on the ice if he got that next point.

Fobair continued to tally up his total points as the weekend went on.

The Wildcats started the Beehive Showcase against Loyola Marymount on Nov. 18 and won 7–3.

Weber State goal scorers against LMU were Joshua Kirk with two, Jacob Schneider, Fobair, Jaden Hewes, Osman Cholak and Carson Abercrombie.

The next day the Wildcats beat Northern Colorado 8–2.

Northern Colorado scored two goals on power plays to start the game. The first goal was scored with 16:25 left in the first period by Cade Boreing. The second goal was scored by Brendan Meyer with 6:30 left in the first period.

Louis Staffieri pulled one goal back for the Wildcats before the first period ended. The time on the clock read 1:22.

The second period saw the Wildcats score four goals.

Fobair tallied his first goal of the game on a power play with 15:28 left on the second-period clock. On another power play, VanOrman notched the next goal with 11:02 left in the period. VanOrman grabbed another goal with 3:35 left in the second period. Kaden Krueger put the Wildcats up 5-2 with 1:24 left on the second-period clock.

The Wildcats added three more goals in the last period. The first was Fobair’s recording-breaking goal. Hewes followed with 11:11 left on the game clock, and Schneider scored the final goal of the game on a power play to make it 8–2 with 3:44 left on the clock.

“I think our team came out buzzing,” VanOrman said.

The Wildcats next played Northern Arizona and beat them 7–2.

Fobair and Hewes had two goals each. Schneider, VanOrman and Abercrombie had each scored a goal as well.

The final game for the Wildcats at the Beehive showcase was against Wyoming. The Wildcats won that game 12–3.

Fobair had a hat-trick in the game. VanOrman, Abercrombie and Jakob Besnilian had two goals each. Isaac Espinosa, Ryan Berrett and Hewes all contributed one goal.

The Beehive Showcase was the Wildcats’ last games of the semester. They will return to the ice on Jan. 7 at home against BYU.