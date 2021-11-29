A finish line finale

With finals and graduation fast approaching, it’s easy to get stressed and frazzled. However, there are a number of events and resources that students can use to prepare for and enjoy the end of the semester. Here is a list of different fun activities that can help relieve some of that stress and provide a break during finals.

Grad Finale is Nov. 30. At the event, soon-to-be graduates can pick up their caps, gowns, tassels, graduation information and a variety of other graduation gear. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Shepherd Union Ballrooms. Cake will also be provided along with a gift to participants from WSU’s Alumni Association.

If graduates are unable to make it to Grad Finale, caps and gowns can be ordered from the Wildcat Store’s website starting on Dec. 2, which can either be picked up or shipped.

The college convocations ceremonies will be held on Dec. 17, both in-person and via livestream. The livestream can be found on the Graduation Office’s website closer to the date.

On Dec. 8 Wildcat Lanes in the Shepherd Union Building will host their Lanes and Games event from 6 to 8 p.m. Lanes and games will be a free event where students can unwind by playing pool or bowling with food and watch the Jazz game.

Students United for Reproductive Freedom (SURF) will host an Ugly Sweater Party on Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. Ugly Sweaters will be provided to the first 25 people who RSVP, and there will be snacks, apple cider and hot cocoa provided in room 323 of the Shepherd Union.

The Women’s Center will host a self-care event on Dec. 8 where students can put together a care kit with items such as bath and body care, a craft kit, affirmations, study snacks and more. This will be hosted at two different times, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., so students can come at either time.

The Student Wellness Center will have extended drop-in hours on Wednesday during finals so students can have somewhere to go to talk about any needs they may have. Students can also visit the Student Wellness Center website, which has a lot of resources and tips for preparing, studying and unwinding during finals, as well as a Finals Survival Kit students can order and pick up.

The Student Wellness Center will also hold a Stress Relief Star Show on Dec. 14 and 15 at 12:30 p.m. in Ott Planetarium. Students can unwind and relax under the stars.