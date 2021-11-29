An interview instruction manual

Weber State University offers different resources in preparation for life after graduation. Every department on campus has information and services regarding this preparation, and the Career Services Center is one of the main places for students to utilize for post-graduation planning.

Katie Browning, an events coordinator and administrator in the CSC, coordinates over five job fairs per year that also include a career and internship fair to help students who are looking for careers and not just jobs.

The center features a drop-in career station for students to get their resumes or cover letters reviewed. Students can also be assigned one of the seven career counselors who can further help them with information according to their college.

“We always tell students that the most important things are to do research on the company they are applying to, tailor their resume for that specific job description and to not use a generic resume for every application,” Browning said.

The CSC has a section on the WSU website with guides to different jobs and how to go about presenting yourself when going into a job interview.

“Your career counselor is a huge asset because they have a focus in each college and can help students thoroughly prepare for these interviews,” Browning said.

After graduation, students who require further schooling for certain career paths can attend graduate school to be awarded advanced academic degrees such as a master’s or doctorate.

Lifetime services within the CSC are also available for WSU alumni where they can get help with statements of intent, bulking their resume or any extra help to prepare them for graduate school.

According to Niche, a website for finding graduate schools in different states, there are 15 different schools with multiple graduate programs in Utah, with WSU’s graduate programs being rated sixth.

Hannah Bullock, a current sophomore at WSU, is planning her graduate school path early. She is deciding between the U of U, Rocky Mountain College and schools in Southern California for a Doctorate in Physical Therapy.

“I can’t work in the career I want without going to graduate school,” Bullock said. “Getting my bachelor’s degree is just one stepping stone closer to getting a more advanced degree.”

Bullock also plans to move back into her parents’ house, which is in close vicinity to the graduate schools she is looking at in California.

“I will have to take out loans and a budget will also be enforced because it is unrealistic to multitask work and supporting yourself when going to graduate school,” Bullock said.

Jared Mendenhall, public information officer for the Department of Workforce Services, is in charge of displaying employment statistics for the public view.

“We currently have a very tight labor force and it is a perfect time for graduating students to pick up on a job in Utah,” Mendenhall said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah recorded a 2.4% unemployment rate that shot up to 10% and then lowered back down to under 2%. With Utah and Idaho being the only two states to have positive job growth during the pandemic, Utah recorded a need for workers with the least worker employment rate.

The WSU website also offers a free online service called Handshake, sponsored by the CSC, that students can use to find jobs near them and for employers to find students looking for work. The jobs listed are categorized by positions popular in your major, recommended based on your activity, suggested by the CSC and expiring job postings.

Students needing more information regarding post-graduation can refer to their specific college, depending on their major. They can also address the CSC in the Shepherd Union building, room 230, to speak to a career counselor.