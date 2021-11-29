Men’s basketball blazes to undefeated record

Weber State University’s men’s basketball team dominated the Dixie State Trailblazers to maintain their perfect 6–0 record on Nov. 27.

Dixie State won the tipoff, but the first points wouldn’t be scored until WSU guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara put up 2 points off his own offensive rebound.

Sisoho Jawara dominated the game, scoring 23 points, with 9 coming from 3-pointers. Almost tying his career high of 25, Sisoho Jawara also had the steals, 3 assists and two rebounds.

The Trailblazers ran their offense through forward Hunter Schofield at the start of the game. Schofield scored 7 of the team’s 19 points within the first 10 minutes.

Forward Jacob Nicolds hit 3 at the 13:39 mark, the first points of the night not scored by Schofield.

Despite WSU guard Zahir Porter’s 3-point response, Dixie State went on a run to take the lead. The Trailblazers put freshman guard Noa Gonsalves on the court seven minutes into the game.

Gonsalves started the night off by crossing up Wildcat guard Koby McEwen for a long 2, tying the game. A 3 from forward Trevon Allfrey would give the Trailblazer’s the lead.

After a layup from McEwen, Gonsalves would hit a jumper to put Dixie State up 19–16. Sisoho Jawara rallied the Wildcats back with a jump shot and a fadeaway 3 in less than a minute, putting the Wildcats up 21–19.

Dixie State would only have the lead twice in the game, and both times were in the first half.

Forward Dancell Leter, the Trailblazers’ top scorer of the night, made his first points near the end of the half. Fourteen minutes into the game, Leter put up 7 points in less than two minutes.

A 3 from guard Jamison Overton put WSU up by four points, but six unanswered points from Leter and guard Cameron Gooden gave the Trailblazers a 2-point lead with over four minutes in the half.

Despite having the lead, the Trailblazers wouldn’t score again until the second half. Overton and McEwen, on the other hand, put up 8 unanswered points. McEwen ended the half driving in a layup with three seconds to spare.

Weber State took over during the second half. Sisoho Jawara started off by stealing a pass and making a layup off a fast break.

Dixie State started to rally back when forward Frank Staine put up points off an offensive rebound. Leter stole a pass after and dunked on a fast break. A long 2 from McEwen would stop the Trailblazers’ momentum.

Neither team scored for two minutes afterward until a layup from forward Cody Carlson and a midrange jumper from Sisoho Jawara ended the drought.

It was after Sisoho Jawara’s jumper, however, that Schofield put up points again for the Trailblazers. Gonsalves and forward Andre Mulibea threw 2 assists to him for inside points.

Carlson would later respond with a 3 off of an assist from McEwen.

The Trailblazers weren’t done yet, however, as Gonsalves made a 3 off of an assist from guard Brock Gilbert.

To keep Weber State’s lead safe, McEwen drove inside for points and drew a foul, where he converted on the and-1.

A lay-up from Allfrey off an assist from Gonsalves put the game within 5 points for the Trailblazers.

A 3-pointer from Sisoho Jawara and a layup from forward Dillon Jones would start the Wildcats’ double-digit lead that lasted until the end of the game.

Despite 8 points from Leter late in the second half, the Wildcats beat the Trailblazers 87–70.

Sisoho Jawara, McEwen, Overton, Carlson and Porter all ended the game scoring double digits. Leter scored 17 for the Trailblazers while Schofield scored 11.

Weber State will be back at the Dee Events Center to face off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.