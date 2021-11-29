You May Also Like...

Women’s basketball gobbled up by UC Davis

Basketball

Despite forward Jadyn Matthews’ double-double, Weber State fell to UC Davis 62–54 on Nov. 26. WSU guard Kori Pentzer put up the first points of the game with a mid-range […]

by Simon Mortensen

Breaking the mindset of scarcity

Columns

I didn’t realize the deeper meaning of being a first-generation college student until very recently. For a long time, it just seemed like a vague badge of pride. Yes, those […]

by Joshua Kamp

Encontrando empleo durante la Gran Renuncia

Business/Careers

Para muchos trabajadores, COVID-19 cambió su forma de vivir cuando les asignaron trabajar desde sus casas. Ahora, con una vacuna disponible, los empleadores están pidiendo a los empleados que regresen. […]

by Addison Weeks

