Women’s basketball gobbled up by UC Davis

Despite forward Jadyn Matthews’ double-double, Weber State fell to UC Davis 62–54 on Nov. 26.

WSU guard Kori Pentzer put up the first points of the game with a mid-range jumper.

The Aggies went on a run shortly after, starting with a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Evanne Turner coming off an assist from guard Sydney Burns. Burns then threw another pass outside to give Cierra Hall a shot and set up guard Sage Stobbart’s layup.

After making two free-throws, Wildcat forward Emma Torbert was called for a moving screen that put her in early foul trouble.

Matthews started her double-double performance by drawing a foul inside and making two free throws. Forward Kayla Konrad responded with a 3-pointer off of an assist from guard Makaila Sanders for the Aggies.

After Turner made an inside floater for UC Davis, guard Laura Taylor made the Wildcats’ first 3-pointer of the night from the corner.

An assist from Turner led to Konrad dancing around for a layup right before the end of the quarter, giving the Aggies a double-digit lead.

Although Turner started the second quarter off with a jumper, Wildcat guard Aloma Solovi put up a 3-pointer with an assist from Matthews, knocking the Aggies’ lead down to 9.

The Wildcats would then miss their next three attempts before forward Daryn Hickok converted on a layup.

After a layup from Matthews made it a 5-point game, both teams battled shortly after the middle of the quarter. Konrad made a layup off of an assist from Hall, and Pentzer responded by putting up points inside. Hall soon answered back with a layup off an assist from Turner. Guard Nakilah Johnson’s layup off an assist from Matthews made the score 27–22.

The Aggies didn’t score until the next half. Hickok, on the other hand, was able to drive inside and draw a foul, converting on the and-1. Heading into the half, the Aggies held a 2-point lead at 27–25.

Weber State started the second half with Matthews throwing an assist to Pentzer for the lead. Despite a layup from Konrad, Torbert was able to nail two free throws to put Weber State up by 1.

Stobbart started to take over for the Aggies in the third quarter. After making a 3-pointer to put UC Davis back up, Stobbart drew a foul on Matthews while going in for a layup, converting on the and-1. Matthews responded with a 3-point jumper off of an assist from Hickok.

A step-back 3-pointer from WSU guard Emri Lovell off an assist from Ava Williams made it a 2-point game. A free throw from guard Bria Shine increased the Aggies’ lead, but an inside turnaround jumper from Matthews cut the lead back down to 1. UC Davis answered with a 3-pointer from Sydney Burns.

While UC Davis put up 15 points in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were held to 12. A 3-pointer from Matthews and a free throw from Pentzer made it a 2-point game. The Aggies protected their lead after with 3-pointers from Turner, Sanders and Hall.

Matthews had 16 points and 10 rebounds on the night. Pentzer was the only other player to score double digits for WSU. Hall, Konrad, Stobbart and Turner all scored double digits for UC Davis.

Falling to a 2–3 record, Weber State is hungry for a win. Just like the men’s team, they’ll be playing the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Dec. 2 at 6:00 p.m.