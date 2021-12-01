Screaming and crying: Just another finals week

College finals bring late nights, study sessions, stress and so much more for students pushing to the end of the semester. With a long fall semester coming to an end, there are ways that students have found to help calm their nerves and advice from experienced professors that can help each student succeed.

Students who are wanting to take advantage of campus services like the library and testing centers should be aware that during finals week, Dec. 13 through the 16, the Stewart Library will be open from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. The library will then be closing early on Dec. 17 for graduation and will be open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All testing centers will be observing regular hours. Student Services and Morgan will be open until Saturday Dec. 18, Davis testing center will be open until Monday Dec. 20, the Library and Lindquist Hall will be open until Thursday Dec. 18 and the West testing center will be open until Thursday Dec. 19.

Assistant Professor of Health Sciences Justin Burr said the added the stress of the pandemic could affect finals.

“For many, the daily news and tasks regarding the virus occupy some needed brain space and energy,” Burr said.

For students who get easily overwhelmed, Burr said that making a game plan of how you want to study and how to approach each exam can limit some anxiety as well as getting adequate sleep.

Tamara Robinette, outreach coordinator for the Counseling and Psychological Services Center said even amongst the studying, it is important to take a break.

“When you are exhausted, what you are studying probably won’t stay in your memory like you are hoping it will. If you can take a break and give your brain a rest, even for just 20 minutes, you will be better able to read, learn and retain,” Robinette said.

Robinette also said that on the CPSC website has mental health modules for students to use as well as 27 options for meditation that can be used at the end of a stressful day.

WSU student Paul Wright is a Dance Performance major and said that getting an early start on final projects is a good place to start.

“I typically like to bust them out one at a time starting with the one due the soonest,” he said.

Some students took to the WSU campus page on Facebook to share ways that they prep for finals. Options such as marking tough spots in notes throughout the semester, watching explanation videos on YouTube and using Quizlet to help study were all mentioned.

Wright added that some classes he feels could do without a cumulative final because it does not truly show the students’ knowledge on that subject.

Wright said review days during class for final exams can be a great time to ask questions and prep for what could be on the test.