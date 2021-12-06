Do you know your news? Dec. 7

1. In an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, the U.S. enacted what new restrictions for arriving international travelers on Dec. 6?

a. Proof of vaccination

b. Vaccination or a negative COVID test 48 hours prior to boarding the flight to the U.S.

c. A negative COVID test 24 hours prior to boarding a flight to the U.S. regardless of vaccination status

d. All incoming international travel has been stopped

2. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Dec. 6 that the White House has decided to stage a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games next February in what city?

a. Moscow

b. Shanghai

c. Tokyo

d. Beijing

3. James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students by their son Ethan, were found by police hiding in what Detroit building after an intense manhunt?

a. A gas station

b. A warehouse

c. A motel

d. A grocery store

4. A food truck exploded in Ogden on the night of Dec. 4, injuring the father and son who own the truck. What kind of cuisine did the food truck serve?

a. Filipino and Asian fusion

b. Korean barbecue

c. Fish and chips

d. Mex-American

5. A horse who was the disputed winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby died on Dec. 6. from a heart attack after an extensive workout. What was the horse’s name?

a. Damascus

b. Gun Runner

c. Always Dreaming

d. Medina Spirit

Answer:

1. The correct answer is C, A negative COVID test 24 hours prior to boarding a flight to the U.S. regardless of vaccination status. According to Fox 2 Now St. Louis, all air travelers, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, will be required to show a negative pre-departure COVID-19 viral test taken the day before they board their flight into the United States. The CDC has noted that the Omicron variant has already been detected in 23 countries.

2. The correct answer is D, Beijing. According to The Guardian, the Biden administration will refuse to send U.S. diplomats to the Winter Olympics due to “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity,” Psaki said, amongst other human rights abuses, but that American athletes will still compete.

3. The correct answer is B, A warehouse. According to the New York Times, prosecutors say there is overwhelming evidence that Mr. and Ms. Crumbley should have known that their son was a danger to his school. This is a rare instance of parents being held accountable in a school shooting case.

4. The correct answer is A, Filipino and Asian fusion. According to ABC4 Salt Lake City, the World Famous Yum Yum food truck exploded due to a fryer malfunction, inflicting burns on two men while a third person escaped harm.

5. The correct answer is D, Medina Spirit. According to the Courier-Journal, the horse is also subject of a controversy that has not been resolved regarding the use of a man-made steroid, which is illegal when found in a horse’s blood on race day due to possible performance enhancement. It is yet unknown if steroids had a role in the horse’s death.