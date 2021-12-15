Two Weber State Police Officers hit on I-15 while aiding stopped vehicle

Two Weber State University Police Officers were hit on southbound Interstate 15 after stopping to check on a passenger van that had crashed and and was stopped in the HOV lane at about 1 p.m. near 700 south.

A second van did not notice the stopped vehicles in time and swerved, missing the police vehicle but hitting the van, flipping it over and into the officers before crashing into a third vehicle that was pulled over on the left shoulder.

According to Weber State Public Relations Director Allison Hess, the two officers had stopped to check on injuries when the incident occurred.

According to a Department of Public Safety press release, both officers were transported to a local hospital, one with minor injuries and the other with serious but not life threatening injuries.

I-15 has since been reopened with no current closures.

Updates will be added to this story. Last updated at 3:24 p.m., Dec. 15, 2021.