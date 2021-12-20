Wildcat basketball falls to Utah State

The Weber State men’s basketball team fell to Utah State University after the Aggies went on a shooting frenzy in the first half.

The final score of the night was 95-80 and USU snapped the Wildcats 15-game home winning streak on Dec. 15.

Brock Miller started the night out for the Aggies with a 3-pointer and after a missed 3-pointer from Weber State’s JJ Overton, the Aggies capitalized on a 10 point lead with 17:15 remaining in the first half.

The Wildcats first points of the game came after a dunk from Alex Tew.

The early 10 point lead from the Aggies seemed to be what the Wildcats had to chase for the remainder of the game, the ‘Cats were able to cut it down to 31-24 with just over eight minutes left in the half.

The Aggies further capitalized on their lead after going on an 8-0 run and despite the Wildcats efforts, USU led 59-44 after one.

Former Aggie and current Wildcat, Koby McEwen, led Weber State at the half after putting 19 points on the board.

“We were out of character, we weren’t ourselves in the first half,” McEwen said. “We weren’t doing things that we normally do.”

WSU was 7 of 14 for 3-pointers and 5 of 8 from free throws while USU was 10 of 15 for 3-pointers and 7 of 7 for free throws.

The Wildcats slow start looked to be past them headed into the second half and matched the Aggies at 36-36 for scoring.

At the start of the second half, the Wildcats slowly cut away on the Aggies lead and got within 11 points before USU went on a 25-9 run.

Despite the efforts of an 11 point run, the Wildcats weren’t able to close the gap and the Aggies went home to Logan with 95-80 win under their belt.

“We didn’t guard the way we have been guarding,” head coach Randy Rahe said. “We weren’t communicating well enough. They got off to such a good start and they got into a rhythm.”

Utah State’s Steven Ashworth led the night in scoring with 27 points, McEwen wasn’t far behind for the ‘Cats with 26 points.

Dillon Jones, Seiko Sisoho Jawara and Overton all scored in double digits behind McEwen.

Weber State finished the night for 3-pointers 9 of 25 and 15 of 22 for free throws.

The Wildcats prepare to take on instate foes, the Brigham Young Cougars Dec. 18 at the Dee Events Center at 6 p.m.