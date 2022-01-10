New year, new performances

A new semester isn’t only a fresh schedule and more homework. The return to campus after winter break means a new calendar of art events across campus.

“Every semester, we have a variety of different performances in our Department of Performing Arts and our students like to experiment and try new things as well as learn the classics and all of their disciplines that they’ve become used to,” Cassie Smith, marketing and public relations manager of the Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities, said.

These events are an opportunity to support students and faculty by exploring and enjoying their work. Attendees can look forward to a variety of concerts, performances and art shows.

The preliminaries for the Ogden Youth Symphony Concerto Competition will be on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Browning Center. The Concerto Night Finals will be held on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. in room 136 of the Browning Center. These events are free to the public.

On Jan. 28 and 29, the Honor Band will be performing in the Austad Auditorium at 4:30 p.m., free to the public.

The Shaw Gallery will be opening an art show titled “All Together, Amongst Many: Reflections on Empathy” on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

An arts integration conference for educators and education students is on Jan. 28 in the Shepherd Union Building from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will be exploring how to integrate art into their curriculum and need to sign up in advance.

Feb. 16 will be the WSU Winter Choirfest at 7:30 p.m. in the Austad Auditorium.

Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. will be the Jazz Festival at the Eccles Theater in the Browning Center.

Feb. 25 will be a combined choir and orchestra concert in the Austad Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

The classic musical comedy “Nunsense” will be performed Feb. 25-26 and March 2-5 at 7:30 p.m. Held in the Eccles Theater, this show explores the story of nuns holding a variety show to raise money for the burials of their fellow nuns who were accidentally poisoned.

An opera production will be held March 3-5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Allred Theater.

The National Undergraduate Literature Conference will be held March 31 to April 2 in Elizabeth Hall. The conference will have student presentations and addresses by visiting authors. This year’s award-winning authors are Ayana Mathis, Tobias Wolff and Clint Smith.

The spring Orchesis dance performance will be held on April 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eccles Theater. Orchesis is a continuation of choreography work done by students in the fall.

According to Smith, Orchesis is a tradition in the performing arts department that has been present since the 1960s.

Another classic, Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” is a story about two bachelors who live double lives and the adventures they have. This production will be held on April 8-9 and April 13-16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Allred Theater in the Browning Center.

“It’s been described as the trivial comedy for serious people,” Smith said.

In the event that Weber State University goes back on lockdown, the performing arts department already has plans set up if their in-person productions have to go online.

Wildcat Rush, a program that started in the fall semester, will be used again during the spring. This allows people with a Weber ID number to buy tickets 90 minutes before the show starts for $3.