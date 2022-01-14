A layout of layups

The COVID-19 virus never left, and it’s disrupting basketball season like it’s 2020 all over again.

The Wildcats had six games canceled in their 2020-21 season.

The men’s basketball team played an uninterrupted schedule until Jan. 6, when the program announced their game against longtime rivals Idaho State had to be postponed.

The announcement was made following COVID-19 protocols within the ISU program, and the Jan. 8 game was moved to Jan. 17 in Pocatello, Idaho.

Because of the schedule change, the two programs will play back-to-back when the Bengals travel down to Ogden on Jan. 20.

The Wildcats were scheduled to host the Eastern Washington Eagles on Jan. 15 before the matchup had to also be postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the EWU program.

The Eagles will travel to the Dee Events center on Jan. 31.

Following the ‘Cats hosting ISU, the team will hit a three game road trip.

The Wildcats will find themselves in Cedar City on Jan. 24 to take on Southern Utah to kickoff the road stretch before traveling to Colorado to take on the UNC Bears on Jan. 27.

Weber State will close out the road taking on Sacramento State on Jan. 29.

Both Montana schools will make their way to the Dee Events Center where the ‘Cats will play the University of Montana on Feb. 3 and Montana State on Feb. 5.

The Griz handed the Wildcats their first and only loss in conference play on Jan. 1 74–72.

Following the adjustments of the COVID-19 protocol, the Wildcats will follow their anticipated schedule and hit the road after finishing their Montana stretch to take on EWU and the Idaho Vandals on Feb. 10 and 12.

The remaining five games of their regular season will include hosting Sacramento State and UNC, hitting the road for Portland State and Northern Arizona before hosting SUU on March 5.

The Wildcats currently sit at 11–5 overall and 4–1 in conference play.