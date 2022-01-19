Police Blotter Jan. 21

by Rebecca Baggett

Photo credit: Pixabay

Reaching for an answer

A person was slouched over in their car and appeared not to be moving at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. An officer approached the vehicle to speak with the driver. The driver was reaching down to pick up a phone and had no injuries.

Medical attention on a UTA bus

A passenger on a UTA bus suffered a seizure while riding around 5 p.m. on Jan. 6, and an officer was called to assist the medic. The cause of the seizure was low blood sugar. Once the patient’s blood sugar levels came back up, the medic cleared them to continue.

Keyed on Christmas

A vehicle owner claims to have a new scratch on the side of their vehicle that appeared after attending a Christmas party. The owner reported the incident must have happened sometime between 9 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. An officer reviewed surveillance footage but did not find anything notable and reported back to the owner on Jan. 4.

Harassment

A WSU officer was dispatched after receiving a call around 5 p.m. on Jan. 5. The call came from student housing and was related to possible harassment. The reporting individual stated their neighbor was yelling and trying to get their attention until they went inside. When the officer arrived the neighbor was no longer outside yelling, but information for the case was taken for records.

