Do you know your news? Jan. 25

1. A man claiming to have explosives and weapons held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue for nearly how long?

A. 11 hours

B. Nine hours

C. Seven hours

D. 18 hours

2. Tennis star Novak Djokovic was detained by border officials for entering which country unvaccinated?

A. Norway

B. Austria

C. New Zealand

D. Australia

3. The U.S. government announced that they will be launching a website where Americans can order free COVID-19 rapid tests directly to their house. How many are allowed per household?

A. Six

B. Four

C. Two

D. Eight

4. As COVID cases continue to rise, many of Utah’s schools are moving back to remote online learning. Senate Bill 107, which was approved last year, states that schools with at least 1,500 students must take proper measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when active cases represent how much of the student body?

A. 2%

B. 5%

C. 10%

D. 25%

5. A devastating underwater volcanic eruption sent tsunami waves across Tonga, leaving the island covered in ash and debris. What was the name of the volcano?

A. Mauna Loa

B. Hualālai

C. Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai

D. Niuatoputapu

Answers:

1. The correct answer is A, 11 hours. According to CNN, the attacker, Malik Faisal Akram, held four people hostage claiming it was in protest of the 86-year sentence neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui received for her involvement in terroristic plans including killing American soldiers and plotting to destroy the Statue of Liberty.

2. The correct answer is D, Australia. According to The New York Times, Djokovic was attempting to defend his title in the Australian Open. The Australian Open is one of the biggest Grand Slam championships in the world.

3. The correct answer is B, Four. The COVID-19 website, is available to all Americans who wish to receive tests in the mail. This follows President Biden’s announcement that the US government has purchased 500 million tests with plans to buy more, per The Washington Post.

4. The correct answer is A, 2% of the student body. According to The Standard Examiner, SB 107 also called for schoolwide COVID-19 testing once the student body has reached that percentile. Ogden has not hit these numbers yet, but many schools are moving online as a preventative measure.

5. The correct answer is C, Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai. Per NBC News, the undersea volcano unexpectedly erupted, causing the world’s biggest volcanic eruption in more than 30 years. The island of Tonga is home to more than 105,000 people, all of whom have been affected. The efforts to aid the country are still ongoing.