Hammer’s last swing

by Simon Mortensen

After two seasons as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator, Matt Hammer, is leaving the team and football altogether for a project manager position at a construction company.

Offensive coordinator, Matt Hammer, is leaving Weber State after two years with the program. (Weber State University)
Offensive coordinator Matt Hammer is leaving Weber State after two years with the program. (Weber State University)

The Standard Examiner reported that Hammer was stepping down, and according to an Instagram post from Hammer’s wife, Sheena Hammer, he was doing so to spend more time with their family.

“The selfless person he is, he has decided to move on to another career that will allow for more family time,” the post read. “Everyone needs a spouse like mine.”

On an Instagram post from Weber State’s football account that thanked Hammer, former Wildcat defensive end Jordon Main shared a story in the comments. Main had just returned from Iraq during his first year at Weber State when he met Hammer.

“I had a lot of mental health issues, didn’t know anything about PTSD yet,” the comment read. “Coach Hammer took a phone call from me in the middle of the night and talked me down.”

After the call, Hammer introduced Main to people who could help him. According to Main, Hammer is one of his three favorite coaches.

Weber State won the football game on March 13, 2021 against UC Davis.
Weber State won the football game on March 13, 2021 against UC Davis. Photo credit: WSU Archives

Last season, Hammer’s offense averaged a little over 14 points per game. Due to injuries, the Wildcats were working with four quarterbacks, starting either Bronson Barron or Kylan Weisser. During his interview with the Standard, Hammer noted that inconsistencies at the position led to struggles. However, he still has hope for the Wildcats.

“I really believe they have a good football team still,” Hammer told the Standard. “I’m excited to sit in the stands and watch them play in the fall.”

Weber State’s season will kick off on Sept. 3 against James Madison. The opponent for the Wildcats’ blackout game, the Dukes, won 37–24 last season. A replacement for Hammer has not been announced.

“We will always be Wildcat fans,” Sheena Hammer said on Instagram. “Thanks for everything.”

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Weber wins cat fight

Basketball

Weber State University’s men’s basketball team won in a dominant 95–63 victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Jan. 20 at the Dee Events Center. Brayden Parker, center for the […]

by Rayshaun Baker-Lynch

Weber State’s dynamic duo

Cross-Country

The 2022 indoor track and field season is just beginning for the Wildcats, marking the last time Summer and Christian Allen will compete together. In 2019, Weber State distance runners […]

by Alec Cipollini

Wildcats surge against Idaho State

Basketball

Weber State University’s men’s basketball team earned a 78–61 win against the Idaho State Bengals on Jan. 17. If there was one thing head coach Randy Rahe wanted to get […]

by Cayden Treasure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.