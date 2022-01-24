Hammer’s last swing

After two seasons as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator, Matt Hammer, is leaving the team and football altogether for a project manager position at a construction company.

The Standard Examiner reported that Hammer was stepping down, and according to an Instagram post from Hammer’s wife, Sheena Hammer, he was doing so to spend more time with their family.

“The selfless person he is, he has decided to move on to another career that will allow for more family time,” the post read. “Everyone needs a spouse like mine.”

On an Instagram post from Weber State’s football account that thanked Hammer, former Wildcat defensive end Jordon Main shared a story in the comments. Main had just returned from Iraq during his first year at Weber State when he met Hammer.

“I had a lot of mental health issues, didn’t know anything about PTSD yet,” the comment read. “Coach Hammer took a phone call from me in the middle of the night and talked me down.”

After the call, Hammer introduced Main to people who could help him. According to Main, Hammer is one of his three favorite coaches.

Last season, Hammer’s offense averaged a little over 14 points per game. Due to injuries, the Wildcats were working with four quarterbacks, starting either Bronson Barron or Kylan Weisser. During his interview with the Standard, Hammer noted that inconsistencies at the position led to struggles. However, he still has hope for the Wildcats.

“I really believe they have a good football team still,” Hammer told the Standard. “I’m excited to sit in the stands and watch them play in the fall.”

Weber State’s season will kick off on Sept. 3 against James Madison. The opponent for the Wildcats’ blackout game, the Dukes, won 37–24 last season. A replacement for Hammer has not been announced.

“We will always be Wildcat fans,” Sheena Hammer said on Instagram. “Thanks for everything.”