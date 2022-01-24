Weber wins cat fight

Weber State University’s men’s basketball team won in a dominant 95–63 victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Jan. 20 at the Dee Events Center.

Brayden Parker, center for the Bengals, got the first bucket of the game, which was Idaho State’s only lead of the night.

Weber State got rolling early, with guard Koby McEwen scoring the first points for the team after a layup in the paint.

McEwen collected 4 points to get the Wildcats started.

The Wildcats went up early with a 9–0 run led by a steal from forward JJ Overton, bringing the score to 21–6.

“We’re a really good defensive team, but we are a little bit squirrelly on it,” head coach Randy Rahe said. “You know we can play five, six, seven minutes of good defense and we might go two to three where we might let our guard down.”

Rahe talked about wanting to play a full 40 minutes of good defense and headed in the half with a 48–33 lead against the Bengals.

“At halftime, we talked about when we have a team down we got to put them away,” Rahe said.

Weber State did just that and started the second half with a bucket from Overton in the paint, leading a 7–0 run.

The Wildcats kept their foot on the gas, holding Idaho State to 40% from the field and 25% from the three. In comparison, the Wildcats shot 55% from the field and 26% from the three.

Liam Sorensen, the guard for the Bengals, tried to make a comeback in the second half and finished with 16 points and shot 7–9 from the field.

The Bengals left the paint vacant for the Wildcats, who collected 52 points on the night.

Weber State scored 22 points off turnovers and 15 fast break points.

The Wildcat bench also contributed with 34 points.

Overton led the Wildcats with 21 points, McEwen and Dillon Jones both scored 13 points and Seikou Sisoho Jawara chipped in with 12 points.

“We can break anybody down,” Overton said. “It’s hard to be a team that is unselfish and can break you down one on one. I’m never looking to force things. I just play the right way.”

Weber State hit the road to take on some fellow Big Sky opponents who sit atop standings. The Wildcats first took on No.-2 Southern Utah University on Jan. 24, and will take on No.-3 University of Northern Colorado on Jan. 27 before closing the road trip at Sacramento State on Jan. 29.