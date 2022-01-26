Find your place for free

Weber State University has math and English placement testing testing centers in the Stewart Library, Davis campus, and Morgan extension.

Placement testing is designed to determine students’ appropriate English and math curriculum based on their performance. For English, this is done using an ACCUPLACER test, while the Math test is administered using the ALEKS program.

“I think it is really great for any student who still needs placement for those courses,” Zeke Kerns, a student at Weber State and an employee in the library testing center, said.

Jaeger Schuelke, placement coordinator at the library testing center, said students coming into Weber State can use the placement tests as a way to see what their options are.

The two tests can be administered up until an hour before the testing center closes. All that is required of students is their W number and valid ID. The ALEKS test allows students to prepare with modules before they take their placement test. An account for ALEKS is free to students.

“Really, we recommend students give themselves enough time. A lot of times, students come in here and maybe underestimate the amount of time it’ll take. It does affect their score; you can see it,” Schuelke said.

Students are encouraged to contact and consult with their advisor about testing and degree questions in general. It’s reminded that testing center staff cannot provide guidance on academic course work or student progress and that meeting with an academic advisor is a student’s best option when looking for answers surrounding their academic journey.