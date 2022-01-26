Police Blotter Jan. 27





Must phone home

A student’s mother called to request a welfare check for her son on Jan. 22. The student advised the officer that they were okay and had just been sleeping. The student agreed to contact his mother as requested.

“I am speed”

An officer performed a traffic stop on Jan. 20 around 3:45 p.m. The driver was pulled over for speeding, going 48 mph in a 25 mph zone.

An unwelcome visitor

WSU police were notified by Safe@Weber of a suspicious individual who appeared to be watching and following students in the library on Jan. 19. An officer was informed that the individual was watching students and laughing to themself. A student who observed the behavior filed the report but did not wish to contact the individual.

Recklessly driving

A report was filed regarding a reckless driver on Jan. 19 around 8:25 a.m. The driver seemed to be driving aggressively, waving their hand out the window. The driver pulled in front of the individual who filed the complaint and brake-checked them. The individual described the driver as a Hispanic male in his mid-20’s.

Dumpster diving

An individual was spotted on security cameras walking through WSU Davis campus on Jan. 18. The individual appeared to be rummaging through garbage cans looking through the trash. The individual has not been identified.

No need for alarm

An elevator fire alarm was triggered at Wildcat Village on Jan. 17 around 2 p.m. A WSU officer arrived at the scene and did not find a fire. They checked the cameras but did not find anything out of the ordinary.

Liquor violation

Students at University Village were caught with alcohol in possession on Jan. 17 around 3 a.m. Weber’s substance policy prohibits any alcohol consumption on school property, including campus housing. Students were all given a warning and advised that the university may still take action.