Discovering Weber

I spent much of my high school career preparing to go to college, but when I gradated in 2020, things did not go as planned.

My principal handed me my diploma using claw gripper to maintain social distancing: a very strange end to my high school experience.

I started college doing everything online, making it significantly harder to make connections. It also had a noticeable impact on my grades, and the pandemic has continued to affect college life in many ways.

My first year was hectic and confusing, but this year has been significantly better. There are more school activities, in-person classes and ways to interact with the university than last year.

Since being able to be on campus, I have been exploring and finding spots that I really enjoy. Weber State has a beautiful campus, and I love being right on the mountain.

This past school year I have taken the time to get to know the different areas on campus and learn what is available to me. There are so many great places on campus that we can enjoy – the little shops, study nooks and art galleries. It has been so fun to discover.

I understand that many students attending this year may have been in the same boat as me and may not realize the cool places and opportunities on campus. I wanted to highlight these spots for students who are only studying in one specific part of campus, are mostly online or haven’t had the time to look around campus after enrolling in classes mid-pandemic.