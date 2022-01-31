Discovering Weber

by Summer Muster

I spent much of my high school career preparing to go to college, but when I gradated in 2020, things did not go as planned.

Abstract chairs are placed throughout Tracy Hall's common room, offering a wide assortment of seating. Photo credit: Summer Muster

My principal handed me my diploma using claw gripper to maintain social distancing: a very strange end to my high school experience.

I started college doing everything online, making it significantly harder to make connections. It also had a noticeable impact on my grades, and the pandemic has continued to affect college life in many ways.

My first year was hectic and confusing, but this year has been significantly better. There are more school activities, in-person classes and ways to interact with the university than last year.

The upper floor of Lampros Hall has unique lighting fixtures and a quiet, calm environment.

Since being able to be on campus, I have been exploring and finding spots that I really enjoy. Weber State has a beautiful campus, and I love being right on the mountain.

This past school year I have taken the time to get to know the different areas on campus and learn what is available to me. There are so many great places on campus that we can enjoy – the little shops, study nooks and art galleries. It has been so fun to discover.

I understand that many students attending this year may have been in the same boat as me and may not realize the cool places and opportunities on campus. I wanted to highlight these spots for students who are only studying in one specific part of campus, are mostly online or haven’t had the time to look around campus after enrolling in classes mid-pandemic.

The patio at the Kimball Visual Arts Center has artistically-placed honeycomb shapes on its roof, which create designs when sunlight shines through. Photo credit: Summer Muster
A study room for students in the Swenson Gym overlooks the track and gym. Photo credit: Summer Muster
The Swenson Gym includes an upper-level indoor track. Photo credit: Summer Muster
The Billiards Room in Shepherd Union is a laid-back place to hang with friends, study or relax. Photo credit: Summer Muster
A mural of burnt-orange insects and plants sweeps across a wall of the Kimball Visual Arts Center. Photo credit: Summer Muster
Lampros Hall's study area has various seating options. Photo credit: Summer Muster
The Swenson Building has a pool for training, with many windows to give the pool room an open feel. Photo credit: Summer Muster
The Wildcat Center has two tracks, as well as areas for weight training and more. Photo credit: Summer Muster
The new climbing wall in the Outdoor Recreation building has been a great place for students and community members to climb and provides a place for first responder training. Photo credit: Summer Muster
The two rock walls in the Wildcat Center are often climbed by students taking classes through Campus Recreation. Photo credit: Summer Muster

