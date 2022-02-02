Police Blotter Feb. 4

Just out of reach

A manhole cover fell deeper into the hole it was covering, causing it to become a tripping hazard. Weber State police received a call about this hazard on Jan. 30 around 7:30 p.m. The officer attempted to resolve the issue, but the cover was difficult to reach. The officer contacted the WSU heat plant to put in a maintenance call.

Wrong way, Wildcat

Two separate drivers were stopped near Wildcat Village around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 for driving the wrong way on a one-way street near building 3. Both drivers provided the necessary identification information and were let off with a verbal warning.

Suspicious visitor

An unknown person was spotted in a NUAMES portable located in the W5 lot on Jan. 28. The intern who reported the individual believed the person was from Facilities Management, but his employment was not verified. The information was included in the shift log along with added patrol in the area.

Construction-induced alarm

A fire alarm was set off in the engineering and tech building around 9 a.m. on Jan. 27. The fire marshal informed WSU police that the alarm was set off by dust from the nearby construction. An officer was called to the site and made rounds to inspect. Nothing suspicious was found. The alarm was reset and the panel cleared.

Unidentified hit and run

A WSU officer responded to a call in regards to a hit-and-run accident on Jan. 24. The officer was called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. The hit and run took place while the vehicle was parked in a WSU parking lot. There were no suspects, no witnesses and no footage to confirm the culprit’s identity.