Police Blotter Feb. 4

by Rebecca Baggett

Just out of reach

A manhole cover fell deeper into the hole it was covering, causing it to become a tripping hazard. Weber State police received a call about this hazard on Jan. 30 around 7:30 p.m. The officer attempted to resolve the issue, but the cover was difficult to reach. The officer contacted the WSU heat plant to put in a maintenance call.

Photo credit: Pixabay

Wrong way, Wildcat

Two separate drivers were stopped near Wildcat Village around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 for driving the wrong way on a one-way street near building 3. Both drivers provided the necessary identification information and were let off with a verbal warning.

Suspicious visitor

An unknown person was spotted in a NUAMES portable located in the W5 lot on Jan. 28. The intern who reported the individual believed the person was from Facilities Management, but his employment was not verified. The information was included in the shift log along with added patrol in the area.

Construction-induced alarm

A fire alarm was set off in the engineering and tech building around 9 a.m. on Jan. 27. The fire marshal informed WSU police that the alarm was set off by dust from the nearby construction. An officer was called to the site and made rounds to inspect. Nothing suspicious was found. The alarm was reset and the panel cleared.

Unidentified hit and run

A WSU officer responded to a call in regards to a hit-and-run accident on Jan. 24. The officer was called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. The hit and run took place while the vehicle was parked in a WSU parking lot. There were no suspects, no witnesses and no footage to confirm the culprit’s identity.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Selfless students

Academics

Students who have gone out of their way to make an impact on their communities are being recognized by Weber State University with the Ivory Prize for Excellence in Student […]

by Tim Costello

Swinging into softball season

Mobile

Weber State University’s softball team has been dominating the Big Sky Conference. The Wildcats have won back-to-back titles but are still hungry for more success. This year, Weber State will […]

by Emily Miller

Dominating the division

Basketball

Weber State University kept their winning streak alive after beating Eastern Washington University, reigning Big Sky tournament champions, 90–84 at the Dee Events Center on Jan. 31. The Eagles had […]

by Alec Cipollini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.