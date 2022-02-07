Calling all sustainability artists

Weber State University’s Sustainability Practices and Research Center is organizing a poster contest for students to express their academic pursuits and achievements centralized on sustainability.

Winners will receive free admission to the 2022 Intermountain Sustainability Summit, where they can see their posters on display. WSU hosts hundreds of sustainability professionals and emerging leaders in Utah and the surrounding states.

Students may submit posters through the WSU website until Feb. 15. Selected candidates who attend the Summit Day Virtual Event on March 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. may be selected to win prizes. All attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about sustainability, listen to keynote speakers and network.

Students may choose from an array of subjects, which include but are not limited to, sustainability research, green design, sustainability in action, sustainability education, sustainability in creative arts and humanities and green economy.

The judging process is based on an expert panel to determine category prizes and conference attendees may vote to determine the People’s Choice Award.

Along with the listed categories, the judges are seeking creativity, originality, a clear link to sustainability, an artistic touch and the use of green colors. The rubric states that contestants should include the potential impact that their entries could have in a practical and scalable sense.

Utah Rivers Council will virtually feature their presentation “Securing Utah’s Balanced Water Future in a Climate Change World,” during workshops that will be held March 16 and 18 from 2-4 p.m.

In 2021, Intermountain Sustainability had to adapt and hold the event virtually. They hope to be back in person by 2023.

More information is available on the WSU website by searching for the student poster contest.