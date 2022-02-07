Do you know your news? Feb. 8

1. How many Weber County high school seniors are candidates in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program?

a. One

b. Three

d. Nine

d. Six

2. Queen Elizabeth released a message for the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. In her message, she said when Charles becomes king, she wishes for Camila to be named what?

a. Queen of Cornwall

b. Princess Consort

c. Queen Consort

d. Princess of Wales

3. Amazon announced that they are raising the prices of their Prime Shipping club. What is the new annual rate?

a. $139

b. $200

c. $119

d. $150

4. Who did the Miami Dolphins choose as their next head coach?

a. Kellen Moore

b. Mike McDaniel

c. Brian Flores

d. Eric Bieniemy

5. As tensions rise with Russia over Ukraine, the Pentagon is set to deploy how many troops to Germany, Poland and Romania?

a. 3,000

b. 7,000

c. 4,000

d. 5,400

Answers:

1. The answer is D, Six. According to the Standard Examiner, six students from Weber, Fremont and Ogden High schools are among 5,000 candidates in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. These candidates are picked based on ACT and SAT scores.

2. The answer is C, Queen Consort. According to CNN, Queen Elizabeth has made the choice to intervene with the royal titles and give Camilla the title of Queen. Camilla married Prince Charles in 2005, but she did not take the title of Princess of Wales due to the sensitivity regarding the death of Princess Diana.

3. The answer is A, $139. According to The New York Times, Amazon’s chief executive, Andy Jassy, said that labor supply shortages and inflation influenced the increased cost. Additionally, the pandemic continues to create supply chain issues for the company.

4. The answer is B, Mike McDaniel. According to the Bleacher Report, the Dolphins made a deal with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator. McDaniel is set to replace Brian Flores as the 14th head coach.

5. The answer is A, 3,000 troops. According to USA Today, the 3,000 troops are being set to bolster allied forces with Germany, Poland and Romania. These troops are in addition to the 8,500 placed on heightened alert last week.