Eight straight wins for Weber State

by Rayshaun Baker-Lynch

Weber State University’s men’s basketball team won a nail-biter with an 80–75 victory over the Montana Grizzlies at the Dee Events Center on Feb. 3.

Koby McEwen dribbles the ball down his home court in Ogden, Utah, on Feb. 3. McEwen contributed 32 points in the win against Montana State. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)
Grizzlies guard Robby Beasley started the game by scoring a jumper in the paint, while Wildcat guard Koby McEwen responded with a 3-pointer on the other end.

Weber State went on a 6–0 run with two more 3-pointers by McEwen, bringing the score to 15–9. Montana forward Josh Bannan evened the game up by scoring 7 points in a row as the Grizzlies held Weber State scoreless during the run.

The first half was a back-and-forth battle that had eight different lead changes. At the end of the first, Montana led Weber State 39–37.

“They’re going to play their best basketball against us,” McEwen said. “I just think staying neutral and thinking about the next play ahead, that’s what I think is most important in games like this.”

Koby McEwen goes up for a 2-point basket during the game against Montana State on Feb. 3. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)
Beasley hit a 3-pointer to start off the second half for the Grizzlies. On the other end, forward JJ Overton started things up for the Wildcats by scoring a layup in the paint.

The back-and-forth battle from the first half carried on to the second as the lead changed 11 times.

Down the stretch, forward Dillon Jones came alive with 13 points in the half. Center Dontay Bassett helped the Wildcats pull ahead by hitting a huge 3-pointer late in the game, putting Weber State up by 6 points. A bucket from Jones and McEwen free throws gave Weber State the win.

“He’s been our X-factor,” Jones said about Bassett. “When people go through adversity they just keep fighting through it.”

Jones had a double-double game with 18 points and 11 rebounds. McEwen had a career-high 32 points and a school record for most free throws made in a game with 19.

“Really proud of our guys tonight,” head coach Randy Rahe said. “That was a gut-check win tonight. We’ve had to show a lot of toughness with the games we’ve been playing on our schedule. Montana was coming in here fresh, and we just had to dig down. We had to find an extra gear.”

The win marked the eighth in a row for the Wildcats, coming as a revenge match against a team who beat them earlier in the season.

Wildcat center Dontay Basset, 21, slams in a 2-point basket during the WSU and Montana State matchup on Feb. 3 in Ogden, Utah. (Nikki Dorber/The Signpost)
