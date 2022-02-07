Growing pains

Growing up in Ogden was amazing. I’ve lived here most of my life, and I will always have a soft spot for downtown Ogden. This town has many different shops, beautiful art and amazing local food. Once a week, my family and I would travel down to eat at a local shop while admiring the bright lights Ogden offers.

When I was 18, I chose to move away from Ogden and travel to a small town in Alaska. This small town, called Seward, was my home for many months.

At first, I was very homesick. I didn’t know if I could fit in, feel at home or even gain a sense of familiarity. I felt alone. After I got settled, I started exploring the beautiful town. While the atmosphere was cold, it was very similar to Ogden. Starting my journey at the ocean made me realize I wasn’t home anymore.

As I continued down the empty streets — the population is only 2,773 people and is two hours away from any other town — I at first felt isolated. Making my journey down, I finally made it to the main part of town, where locals spend most of their time.

I couldn’t believe how similar it was to Ogden. The small shops, the mountains and amazing food made me feel like I was home. Creating a special bond to these two places made me appreciate how we can take these things for granted. Creating a close-knit community in both towns felt like I never left home.

Leaving Seward was hard but necessary for me to begin my college career. When I arrived home, my first stop was to downtown Ogden. Feeling the same emotions and atmosphere, I realized I never left home. I was right where I belonged.

