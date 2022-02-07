Growing pains

by Camryn Johnson

Growing up in Ogden was amazing. I’ve lived here most of my life, and I will always have a soft spot for downtown Ogden. This town has many different shops, beautiful art and amazing local food. Once a week, my family and I would travel down to eat at a local shop while admiring the bright lights Ogden offers.

One of the oldest buildings in Ogden, the Beehive Confectionery, is a highlight of the downtown view. (Camryn Johnson/ The Signpost)
One of the oldest buildings in Ogden, the Beehive Confectionery, is a highlight of the downtown view. Photo credit: Camryn Johnson

When I was 18, I chose to move away from Ogden and travel to a small town in Alaska. This small town, called Seward, was my home for many months.

At first, I was very homesick. I didn’t know if I could fit in, feel at home or even gain a sense of familiarity. I felt alone. After I got settled, I started exploring the beautiful town. While the atmosphere was cold, it was very similar to Ogden. Starting my journey at the ocean made me realize I wasn’t home anymore.

Cache Valley bank overlooks the beautiful view of the mountains. (Camryn Johnson/ The Singpost)
Cache Valley Bank overlooks the beautiful view of the mountains. Photo credit: Camryn Johnson

As I continued down the empty streets — the population is only 2,773 people and is two hours away from any other town — I at first felt isolated. Making my journey down, I finally made it to the main part of town, where locals spend most of their time.

Roosters is a popular restaurant on 25th Street. (Camryn Johnson/ The Signpost)
Roosters is a popular restaurant on 25th Street. Photo credit: Camryn Johnson

I couldn’t believe how similar it was to Ogden. The small shops, the mountains and amazing food made me feel like I was home. Creating a special bond to these two places made me appreciate how we can take these things for granted. Creating a close-knit community in both towns felt like I never left home.

Pig & a Jelly Jar is a hot spot to eat next to the Historic 25th Street hotel. (Camryn Johnson/ The Signpost)
Pig & a Jelly Jar is a hot spot to eat next to the Historic 25th Street hotel. Photo credit: Camryn Johnson

Leaving Seward was hard but necessary for me to begin my college career. When I arrived home, my first stop was to downtown Ogden. Feeling the same emotions and atmosphere, I realized I never left home. I was right where I belonged.

Historic 25th Street is the heart of downtown Ogden. (Camryn Johnson/ The Signpost)
Historic 25th Street is the heart of downtown Ogden. Photo credit: Camryn Johnson
Roosters is a popular restaurant on 25th Street. (Camryn Johnson/ The Signpost)
Roosters is a popular restaurant on 25th Street. Photo credit: Camryn Johnson

Tona is a fun place to eat downtown that has been around for many years. (Camryn Johnson, The Signpost)
Tona is a fun place to eat downtown that has been around for many years. Photo credit: Camryn Johnson
An "I love Ogden" sign is displayed outside of some shops in downtown Ogden. (Camryn Johnson/ The Signpost)
An "I love Ogden" sign is displayed outside of some shops in downtown Ogden. Photo credit: Camryn Johnson
One of the most popular spots in downtown Ogden is the Wiseguys comedy club. (Camryn Johnson/ The Signpost)
One of the most popular spots in downtown Ogden is the Wiseguys comedy club. Photo credit: Camryn Johnson

Signs and buildings of local shops in front of the Utah mountains. (Camryn Johnson/ The Signpost)
Signs and buildings of local shops in front of the Utah mountains. Photo credit: Camryn Johnson
c

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Un viaje a través del arte

Arts & Entertainment

La nueva línea de transporte rápido en autobús, o Ogden Express y el proyecto artístico vinculado a ella, cuentan una historia de comunidad e historia. El 27 de enero, los […]

by Marianna Lucia Lopez Luritta

A journey through art

Arts & Entertainment

The new Bus Rapid Transit line, or Ogden Express, and the art project tied to it, tell a story of community and history. On Jan. 27, the artists chosen to […]

by Coby Crisler

Discovering Weber

Mywebermedia Slider

I spent much of my high school career preparing to go to college, but when I gradated in 2020, things did not go as planned. My principal handed me my […]

by Summer Muster

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.